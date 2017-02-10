SALT LAKE CITY — A lawyer for former Utah Attorney General John Swallow continued Friday to tear at the testimony of one of the state’s star witnesses in the case.

Attorney Scott Williams spent part of Thursday questioning Marc Sessions Jenson about statements he made in interviews with investigators from prison about Swallow and former Attorney General Mark Shurtleff starting in 2013. Williams also played recorded phone calls that Jenson made while incarcerated.

Williams said Jenson talked about “wanting revenge” and “collecting a few scalps” with the information he was sharing with law enforcement.

On the witness stand, Jenson said that sounded more harsh than something he would say, but added that women in labor and men in prison shouldn’t be held accountable for some of the things they utter.

On Friday, Williams played a recorded phone call of Jenson from jail, apparently to show his state of mind. Jenson says on the call that "almost everybody who hurt me is Mormon." He complains that Mormons were a persecuted people and now they're persecuting him.

In her follow-up questioning, assistant Salt Lake County district attorney Chou Chou Collins asked Jenson about his mental state in prison. Jenson said he became unstable, hopeless, angry and depressed.

"You become an animal of sorts," Jenson said.

Jenson claims Swallow, Shurtleff and the late Tim Lawson extorted him for money and favors when the attorney general’s office was prosecuting him for selling unregistered securities. Jenson served four years in prison for failing to pay $4.1 million in restitution after reaching a plea deal in the case.

State prosecutors allege Swallow, Shurtleff and Lawson were part of a conspiracy to extract money from Jenson, a one-time multimillionaire, to further their political aspirations and benefit other wealthy businessmen.

Swallow is charged with racketeering, money laundering and bribery among 13 felony and misdemeanor counts. He faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted.

Collins asked Jenson why he never reported the alleged extortion to law enforcement.

"Who do you report the attorney general to?" he replied.

Jenson said he told everything to his attorneys and relied on their expertise and advice. He said he doesn't know if they ever talked to police. Jenson said he wanted them to go directly to Shurtleff.

Friday marks Jenson’s third day on the stand in the trial in 3rd District Court. The 12-person jury appears captivated by his stories and Williams’ poking and prodding at his testimony.

Williams at least of couple of times asked Jenson if he was telling the truth. Jenson replied that he was trying to.

Much of Jenson’s testimony centered on his dealing with Shurtleff, and the former attorney general seems to be on trial every bit as much as Swallow. Davis County Attorney Troy Rawlings dropped criminal charges against Shurtleff last year. Lawson, who considered himself Shurtleff’s “fixer,” also faced criminal charges but died last year before the case was resolved.

Swallow has maintained his innocence and has called the charges politically motivated.

Additional details from Friday's testimony will be posted throughout the day.