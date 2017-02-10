Here’s a look at the news for Feb. 10.

Federal appeals rule rejects Trump immigration ban

The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled late Thursday afternoon to reject President Donald Trump’s executive order that bans people from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States, according to BBC.

The court said it would reject Trump’s call to reinstate the bill after a Seattle court ruled against the order's legality.

The federal appeals court ruled in unanimous fashion, 3-0, saying that government hasn’t provided any evidence that the bill would stop terrorists from entering the country, BBC reported.

Trump responded to the ruling on Twitter:

SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2017

USA Today reported that Trump can bring the bill and the ongoing legal battle to the Supreme Court for a final decision. The president also has the option to rewrite the order.

Chaffetz feels the heat in town hall event

Utah Rep. Jason Chaffetz felt the ire of Utah patrons Wednesday night, facing boos, jeers and some cheers from the crowd as he hosted a town hall event, the Deseret News reported.

More than 1,000 Utahns filled Brighton High School’s auditorium Thursday night, while another 1,000 people protested outside, according to the Deseret News.

A few questions from the event have gone viral online. For example, a teacher concerned with Trump’s strategies asked Chaffetz, “What is your line in the sand?” after comparing the 45th president to one her students.

At rowdy town hall, ex-teacher asks Chaffetz — chair of House oversight — “what’s your line in the sand” for Trump? pic.twitter.com/8U7IkpZtsS — Dan Diamond (@ddiamond) February 10, 2017

The phrase “Do your job!” also made headlines across the country after the crowd chanted the phrase throughout the night.

Protesters chanted phrases too, like “Vote him out!” and “You work for us,” according to the Deseret News.

“If we don’t make a difference, we won’t matter,” Barry Rasmussen, who attended the event, told the Deseret News. “If we’re not here letting somebody know how we feel, how are they going to know?”

Floods continue in Nevada

Massive flooding in Nevada continued Tuesday, this time disrupting the lives of those in an Elko County town and washing out part of the highway near the Utah state line, according to the Deseret News.

Officials told the Deseret News that they’re still unsure about the total extent of the damage.

Wet weather and rain created much of the flooding, according to the Deseret News. Water from a nearby reservoir spilled over, flooding the town of Montello and ruining the nearby railroad tracks, too.

The state shut down Route 30, which runs into Utah, and portions of Route 233 in Nevada, mostly as a precaution, Boyd Ratliff, assistant district engineer of the Nevada Department of Transportation told the Deseret News.

"We haven't seen anything like this in our district in quite some time," Ratliff said.

LDS Church changes family history calling

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints made a change to the family history consultants calling, as those called to the position will be called “Temple and family history consultants,” according to the Deseret News.

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles announced the change at the RootsTech Leadership sessions in downtown Salt Lake City Thursday night, according to the Deseret News.

So why the change? Elder Bradley D. Foster said it’s to help remind church members that bringing their families to the temple can help everyone grow spiritually.

“When the prophet said, ‘This is the time for the members and the missionaries to work together,’ we all thought that meant, ‘Well, the members need to get the missionaries more people to teach,’” Foster told the Deseret News. “That’s one of the things, but the other thing is the missionaries start this process with the new convert and then passes them over to the temple and family history consultant who helps them make sure this is all filled out and their work is done for them.”

You can read more about the change here

Cows love the accordion, apparently

A video of cows listening to accordion music has received more than 11,000 views in one day. These music fans are from Garmisch, Germany.

Watch below.