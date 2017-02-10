GARDEN CITY, Rich County — Garden City officials will be filling sandbags Friday and are looking for volunteers to help with flooding.

The call for help comes as a Garden City police officer discovered about 4:45 a.m. that a 10- to 15-foot section of a canal had breached, sending water into the Harbor Village subdivision, mainly along Raspberry Patch Road. Three homes have suffered damage and at least a dozen more are threatened, according to Garden City Fire Chief Mike Wahlberg.

Garden City, which sits next to Bear Lake, posted on its Facebook page that employees from the Public Works Department would be filling sandbags this morning and "would appreciate any help they can get. Bring shovels if you can. We have sand and sandbags."

The city was originally charging residents 30 cents per sandbag, but later announced the bags would be free.

Also Friday, other parts of Cache County will continue battling flooding that has affected communities for several days.

In Wellsville, a section of a road was reportedly washed away near 2400 West and 1800 North.

Residents in a subdivision near 880 East 675 North in Wellsville were pumping water out of their basements late Thursday night. But many say the challenge is the ground in the area is already saturated.

"I think there’s about 2 to 3 inches of water depending on where you are in the basement," said Kason Suchow, whose basement flooded. "There was a lot of stuff in cardboard boxes on the ground. Most of that has taken a lot of water damage and most of that has probably been ruined. I’m worried about the fact that it’s an unfinished basement, all the wood getting water damage and having their be issues with the studs."

Suchow said he had a pump and shopvacs in his basement. But he expects with this year's heavy snowpack, his basement will continue to see more water. Still, he said he's taking it in stride.

"It’s life. It’s what happens when you get a ton of weather. It’s given us reason to kind of sort through all this junk and throw away anything that is damaged or old or hasn’t seen use in years. Pick up and move on. I mean, it sucks. But it happened and we gotta see what we need to do to get it fixed and cleaned up and move on from there.”

The Cache County Sheriff's Office announced Friday that sandbags are available at the county jail.

Nibley officials posted information on sandbagging stations on their website and tips on what to do if runoff fills a resident's window wells.

Updates on the flooding in northern Utah will be added throughout the day as they become available.

Contributing: Brian Champagne