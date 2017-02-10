Michael Beller of Sports Illustrated looked at the teams on the bubble for a berth in the NCAA Tournament and the Utes were one of three teams discussed from of the Pac-12.

After talking about the Utes' loss to the Cal Bears, he wrote, "While there may be room for both Cal and Utah in the field of 68, it’s more likely that their flaws, coupled with the relative weakness of the Pac-12 as a whole, will preclude both of them from getting an invite."

Bobby Wagner ranked 11th best NFL player for 2016

Pro Football Focus ranked the top 101 players for 2016 and former Utah State linebacker Bobby Wagner came in at No. 11.

Of Wagner's performance during the season Sam Monson wrote, "Seattle’s Bobby Wagner was one of the league’s best run defenders and a true force for the Seahawks in that area. His ability to read plays quickly, work his way between blocks and still arrive at the ball carrier ready to not just passively make a stop, but to deliver a hit, was unrivaled."

Mark Eaton makes the list of weirdest triple-doubles in NBA history

Ari Ross of Sports Illustrated's The Crossover looked at the weirdest triple-doubles in NBA history and former Utah Jazz center Mark Eaton made the list coming in at No. 2.

Looking at Eaton's triple-double on Jan. 18, 1985, Ross wrote, "You’d think it’d be impossible to put up a triple-double shooting 1 for 12 from the field, but that was exactly the case for Utah Jazz center Mark Eaton. Eaton shot just 8.33 percent from the field in the Jazz’s 127–122 win over the Portland Trail Blazers, yet still compiled 12 points on 10 of 12 shooting from the free-throw line. Adding to his triple-double stat line were 20 rebounds, 17 defensive and three offensive, and 14 blocks—the second-highest total in a triple-double since 1984–85."