SALT LAKE CITY — Since losing to Utah by 41 points just three weeks ago, Washington State has been a different basketball team. The Cougars beat Colorado at home and Arizona State on the road and were leading nationally-ranked Arizona by three points with seven minutes left. They were even with national-ranked UCLA midway through the second half and ahead of USC with seven minutes left, only to lose all three.

On Thursday night, the Cougars had a good chance to knock off Utah, leading by three with three minutes to go, but once again they came up short.

“We can play with the better teams in the league, but that margin of error is a lot smaller,” said WSU coach Ernie Kent. “Our Achilles' heel all year has been letting one of the other team’s big guys get away from us. We’ve got to make it tougher.”

Kent was referring to the 22 points his team gave up to Utah’s David Collette, who finished with a season-high in points on 7 of 9 from the field and 8 of 13 from the free-throw line.

Washington State certainly had its chances to win in Salt Lake for the first time since 1946.

Kent said there were three key late moments that led to the loss.

The first came with 59 seconds left when Malachi Flynn missed the second of two free throws that could have tied the game and “put some pressure on (Utah).” Then with 21 seconds left Ike Iroegbu hit a jumper just inside the 3-point line to cut the Utah lead to 71-70. “We ran a great play but he shot a two when he should have shot a three,” Kent said.

Then with his team down three again after a pair of Lorenzo Bonam free throws, WSU had a play set up with some screens at the top, but they weren’t executed properly and Flynn had to try an NBA 3-pointer that missed.

Kent says to watch out for his team the rest of the way.

“They are ready to turn the corner, they never hang their heads,” he said. “We’ll play well at Colorado — we’re moving everything towards the tournament.”

VAN DYKE’S BIG 3: While WSU shot well from 3-point range (10 of 22), Utah had one of its worst nights of the season, sinking just 2 of 15. They missed their first nine before Sedrick Barefield hit one midway through the second half.

The second three was probably Utah's biggest shot of the night when Parker Van Dyke, after missing his first five threes, buried a 3-pointer from the right corner with 2:45 left to put the Utes up for good at 67-65.

“It was a great play by Devon Daniels — he did a great job of drawing two guys to him and hitting me when I was open and in rhythm,” said Van Dyke, who got his first start since early December. “I wasn’t shooting it well tonight but I’m glad that one went in. We needed it.”

KEY FREE THROWS: Free throws have been a problem for much of the season for the Utes, who shot 59 percent in the loss to Stanford last week and came into the game ranked 233rd in the nation at 67.9 percent.

Against Washington State, the Utes shot 22 out of 31 just above the season average at 71.0 percent, but the Utes hit the key free throws down the stretch, hitting four of their last five.

“Hey we've got to start somewhere right?,” said Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak. “We were in the 60s. We bumped her up to (71). So once again we made just enough.”