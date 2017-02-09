Pepperdine 99, BYU 83

MALIBU, California — Whatever curse that hangs over BYU when in plays at Firestone Fieldhouse continued Thursday night.

The Cougars extended their recent history of poor play at Pepperdine and they suffered their fourth consecutive loss in Malibu.

The Waves were on fire at Firestone Fieldhouse, shooting 58 percent from the field and cruised to a dominating 99-83 victory over BYU.

Pepperdine entered Thursday’s game averaging 69 points per game. The Waves rolled up 52 points in the first half and nearly finished with 100.

BYU beat Pepperdine in Provo on Jan. 19, 99-70.

The Waves knocked down 12 of its first 15 field goals in the second half Thursday night, including nine in a row. That streak ended when Lamond Murray Jr. who finished with a game-high 30 points, missed a dunk.

It was reminiscent of what happened when the two teams met at the Marriott Center, except the roles were reversed.

Over a 10-minute stretch during the first half, BYU made 12 consecutive field goals, and drilled 15 of its final 18 attempts of the field on its way to a 16-point halftime lead.

This time, Pepperdine scorched the nets and the Cougars found themselves in a hole they couldn’t claw their way out of.

BYU fell to 17-9 overall and 8-5 in West Coast Conference play while Pepperdine improved to 8-17 and 4-9.

The Waves enjoyed a stretch where they couldn’t miss and built a 17-point advantage, 81-64, midway through the second half. The Cougars responded with a 10-2 run but Pepperdine quickly regrouped, and went back to hitting shots with regularity.

Nick Emery scored a team-high 19 for BYU. Eric Mika had 18 points before fouling out late while Elijah Bryant added 15 and TJ Haws chipped in 14.

The Waves looked unstoppable at times.

Murray hit 10 of 20 shots from the field as part of his 30 points while four other Pepperdine players also scored in double figures — Elijah Lee (16), Chris Reyes (16), Nolan Taylor (15) and Jeremy Major (14).

BYU got off to a relatively strong start, hitting its first four shots and taking a 10-7 lead. But then the Cougars went a little more than five minutes without a field goal, allowing Pepperdine to go on a 15-3 run and seize a 22-13 advantage.

BYU cut into its deficit thanks to three points, 24-21, after a basket by Payton Dastrup, back-to-back 3-pointers by Elijah Bryant and a putback dunk by Davin Guinn.

But the Cougars were hurt by foul trouble as Yoeli Childs was whistled for three fouls in the first half and Mika, Emery and Haws had two fouls apiece.

Guinn entered game early after Childs picked up two fouls in the first five minutes.

Pepperdine guard Elijah Lee torched BYU in the first half, scoring 15 points in 11 minutes. He hit 5 of 6 shots from the field, including 3 of 3 from 3-point range. Lamond Murray Jr. added 12 for the Waves.

Pepperdine led by as many as 11 points, 38-27, in the first half.

Dastrup drilled his third 3-pointer of the season with 25 seconds left in the half, but the Cougars gave up a layup by Murray. The Waves led at intermission, 52-43. Pepperdine was 5 of 10 from 3-point territory while BYU was 5 of 16 from distance.

Bryant and Emery each scored 12 for BYU in the first half.

BYU visits San Francisco Saturday (9 p.m., MST).