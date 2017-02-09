Four BYU players scored in double digits and sealed the 88-49 win over Pepperdine at the Marriott Center on Thursday.

“I was really proud of our defense tonight,” BYU head coach Jeff Judkins said. “We did some things a little bit differently than we did last time against them because they made some adjustments, and I thought our team did a good job of addressing that. I thought our zone offense looked sharp, we moved the ball well and we took the shots that they gave us tonight. We also got the ball inside and scored. It was just a good team effort.”

Kalani Purcell led the Cougars with 16 total points, eight rebounds and four assists. Makenzi Pulsipher followed in points with 14 and also had four assists. Cassie Broadhead had eight assists in addition to her 13 points. Brenna Chase ended the game with 11 points and made 3-of-4 from the 3-point line. The Cougars shot 50.0 percent from the field to Pepperdine’s 29.4 percent.

Pepperdine (6-18, 4-8 West Coast Conference) scored the first points of the game on a 3-pointer, but BYU (15-9, 9-4 WCC) came back on a 7-0 run to put the score at 7-3 within the first two minutes of the game.

With less than four minutes to go in the first quarter, Pulsipher added two points after an Amanda Wayment jumper, which made the score 17-13 and sparked a 12-0 run that progressed into the second quarter. Chase entered the game in the final minutes of the first quarter to make a three before the buzzer sounded, making the score 22-13.

After Purcell’s four points, the 12-0 run ended as Pepperdine made a jump shot. The Cougars responded with two points in the paint from Purcell, bringing the score to 31-15 with 5:27 to go in the half.

Fast passing and movement created a lane for Purcell to convert a layup and extend the Cougar lead to 35-15 with 3:24 on the clock. Micaelee Orton scored the next five Cougar points with a jumper, layup and a free throw. Additional points from Purcell and Broadhead fueled a 9-0 run, and the half ended with a 44-17 score in the Cougars favor.

Going scoreless for almost four minutes of the third quarter, Pulsipher ended the drought with a trey, increasing the BYU lead to 47-19. Layups by Broadhead and Orton extended the Cougar lead, and Purcell’s additional four points created a 6-0 run, making the score 57-23 with less than three minutes to play. A few 3-pointers from Chase, Broadhead and Pulsipher sealed the third quarter with a score of 68-27.

The last quarter opened with two 3-pointers from Chase and Broadhead, giving BYU the 41-point, 74-33 advantage. MaCayla Hanks entered the game and scored the next four points with two layups, followed by a three from Liz Eaton, making the score 81-37. This was also the Cougars largest lead of the game, with Pepperdine trailing by 44 points.

Combined efforts from Haley Rydalch and Jessica Chatman increased the final lead and sealed the 88-49 BYU victory.

BYU women’s basketball next takes on San Francisco on Saturday at 2 p.m., in the Marriott Center. It will be broadcast on BYUtv and simulcast on BYU Radio – Sirius XM 143. Links to live stats and other media can be found on the BYU women’s basketball schedule page.

Courtney Lovelace is a current student at Brigham Young University who works in sports communications. She may be contacted by using her email at swimming_sid@byu.edu.