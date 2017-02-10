Class 3A

Next Saturday’s first round

Upper bracket

Region 10 No. 3 at Carbon (17-3), 7 p.m.

Ridgeline (13-6) at Desert Hills (17-3), 7 p.m.

Snow Canyon (11-10) at Juan Diego (14-5), 7 p.m.

Juab (13-7) at Region 10 No. 2, 7 p.m.

Lower bracket

Logan (9-12) at Cedar (16-5), 7 p.m.

Tooele (7-13) at Richfield (18-3), 7 p.m.

North Sanpete (6-15) at Grantsville (20-2), 7 p.m.

Region 9 No. 3 at Morgan (17-5) 2, 7 p.m.

Note: Pine View, Hurricane and Snow Canyon all tied for third in Region 9. After three-way coin flip, Snow Canyon earns No. 4 seed and Pine View-Hurricane will have play-in game for No. 3 seed. In Region 10, Union and Stansbury play on Friday with the No. 2 and 3 seeds still undecided. In Region 11, Logan and Ridgeline tied for third, but Logan earns the No. 3 seed with a win over Region 11 champion Juan Diego. In Region 12, Richfield and Carbon tied for first, and Richfield won the coin toss to earn No. 1 seed.

Class 2A

Next Friday’s first round

At Orem High School

Upper bracket

Millard (13-8) at North Summit (20-1), 8:30 a.m.

Rowland Hall (11-7) at North Sevier (15-7), 10:10 a.m.

Maeser Prep (6-13) at Kanab (15-6), 11:50 a.m.

San Juan (10-9) at Wasatch Academy (13-1), 1:30 p.m.

Lower bracket

Summit Academy (10-12) at Beaver (14-6), 3:10 p.m.

Region 15 No. 4 at Layton Christian (17-5), 4:50 p.m.

Waterford (6-12) at Emery (19-1), 6:30 p.m.

Enterprise (13-8) at South Summit (18-4), 8:10 p.m.

Note: Layton Christian and Wasatch Academy tied for first in Region 14, and Layton Christian won a coin toss to earn the No. 1 seed. In Region 15, the No. 4 seed is still undetermined with more games on Friday and Saturday. In Region 16, North Summit and South Summit tied for first in Region 16, and North Summit won the coin flip for No. 1 seed.