AMERICAN FORK — The American Fork girls basketball team took care of business on Senior Night thanks to a fast start in cruising to a 66-52 victory over Herriman Thursday night.

AF took the lead early when Taylor Moeaki got an easy layup, and the Cavemen never looked back. American Fork got out to an early 11-2 lead after Paige Farnsworth knocked down a 3-pointer, and Taylor Franson made a mid-range jumper. The Cavemen led by as many as 11 before Herriman went on a 6-0 run. Franson, however, made a free throw to give American Fork the 20-12 lead at the end of the first quarter.

The two teams traded baskets early in the second quarter. Moeaki knocked down a corner 3-pointer right out of the gate, and Herriman responded with a bucket. A couple plays later, Anne Gardner scored, but Milee Enger responded with a layup to cut the Cavemen lead to just six. American Fork finally pulled ahead toward the end of the half after Moeaki and Savannah Empey drained 3-pointers to end the half.

In the third quarter, Moeaki had eight of American Fork's 13 third-quarter points. She was getting to the rim at will and could pull up from virtually anywhere on the court. Herriman's Macy Markus tried to keep the Mustangs in it with a pair of free throws and a couple of shots, but after Empey made a corner 3-pointer and Franson made a fast-break layup, American Fork had a 16-point lead to end the third quarter.

By the time the fourth quarter rolled around, it was too late for Herriman. The Mustangs went on a 6-0 run early in the final quarter, but it did little damage to the American Fork lead.

These American Fork seniors are experienced and have been to the state championship before and look poised to make one last run at bringing home the title this year.

Moeaki led all scorers with 33 points. Franson added 11 in the win while Empey chipped in 10 points. Enger led Herriman with 19 points and Haley Stilson had 15 points in the loss.

American Fork (20-1, 11-0) will play its final regular-season game against Lehi Thursday. Meanwhile, Herriman (5-12, 1-8) will host Westlake Tuesday.

Sam is a senior at American Fork High School.