OREM — For Layton Lancers head coach John Fager, the goal all season — nay the goal for the past 11 seasons — has been to win a state championship. On Thursday night at Utah Valley University’s UCCU Center, Layton's wrestling team finally broke through and did just that.

The Lancers, paced by individual state champions such as Tyson Humphreys (113), Terrell Barraclough (120), and Tanner Benedict (126), ran away from the field and finished the night with a first place team score of 259.5, well beyond that of the second place, and defending champion Pleasant Grove Vikings (223.5). Fremont finished a distant third place with a score of 175.

“It’s something we have been chasing for a long time,” Fager said. “As a first-year head coach, 11 years ago, I thought I was going to just come in and win it all. Just like that. I quickly found out that the state title is very elusive. We’ve come close a couple of times, but for whatever reason we didn’t get it done. This year, though... this year was special. We weren’t perfect. We had issues, like every team I’m sure, but we overcame it all. That’s what makes this (title) special.”

And special it was. In addition to the previously mentioned champions, Layton also had Austin Clem (182) come away with an individual title. Clem’s bout with Jacob Rhoton of American Fork was one of the best championship matches at the 5A level. The senior, after falling behind early, fought his way back into the match, and just before the final bell tolled, Clem earned a point to give himself a 4-3 victory.

“I just said to myself, I am not going to lose this,” Clem explained when asked how he was able to record the game-winning point. “(Rhoton) is a big guy, a good wrestler, and he just knows what to do in certain positions. I just had to find a way to keep moving.”

Clem’s refusal to give up, and his willingness to take on a challenge, are traits that he shares with his Lancer teammates.

“I love our team. I feel like we are really close which helped us (win the championship)” said Clem. “I have had great partners who have worked with, and pushed me, to be the best I could be.”

In addition to Clem, Fager singled out the efforts of state placer Steven Quintana (145). The senior fell to Herriman’s Logan Jensen in the championship match, for a second-place finish. “A lot of people around the state were down on him, saying he is a troublemaker. Really, he is one of the best kids we have ever had in our program,” said Fager. “For whatever reason he just never finished a season before this year. Now he is a state placer. He actually beat (Brayden Stevens), who won the title at 152 tonight, earlier in the year. People wondered why he didn’t just wrestle at that weight tonight but he wanted to beat the best, and that was Logan Jensen. Steven gave his all, he gave everything, and that’s what you want to see.”

Fager said while the title is everything Layton has worked for over the years, he's hopeful it's the first of many championships.

“This was fun, and hopefully we can keep it going,” Fager said. “We plan on being here forever. It takes time to win a title, as well as a great coaching staff, a dedicated administration and a good feeder program. We have all those things and hope to become the next great wrestling dynasty.”

CLASS 5A

Team Scores

Layton, 259.5 Pleasant Grove, 223.5 Fremont, 175.0 Mountain Crest, 161.0 American Fork, 127.5 Viewmont, 125.0 Herriman, 113.5 Syracuse, 73.0

Individual results

106 — Championship: Brayden Clark (Fremont) 46-6, Fr., over Brandon Mogle (Mountain Crest) 45-8, Jr., (Dec 8-4); 3. Oakley Ridge, Pleasant Grove; 4. Mason Denton, Fremont; 5. Jaden Nelson, Syracuse; 6. Marco Herrera, Bingham.

113 — Championship: Tyson Humphreys (Layton) 41-5, Fr., over Tayton Bennett (Fremont) 37-10, So., (MD 13-4); 3. Colby Bowden, Fremont; 4. Rhett Miner, American Fork; 5. Jeremy Evans, Viewmont; 6. Andrew Easdale, Hunter.

120 — Championship: Terrell Barraclough (Layton) 41-3, So., over Cole Zorn (Pleasant Grove) 42-10, So., (Dec 5-0); 3. Kegan Leatherow, Fremont; 4. Kade Syddall, Herriman; 5. Jacob Godfrey, Skyview; 6. Kagan Oliver, Westlake.

126 — Championship: Tanner Benedict (Layton) 35-5, Sr., over James Holman (American Fork) 45-6, Sr., (Dec 7-0); 3. Michael Jamiyandori, Lehi; 4. Wayne Tirrell, Hunter; 5. Drake Hale, Herriman; 6. Koy Caldwell, Weber.

132 — Championship: Shion Abe (Viewmont) 41-1, Jr., over Derek Fisher (Pleasant Grove) 45-9, Sr., (Dec 7-6); 3. Mitch Parker, Syracuse; 4.Braden Henson, Taylorsville; 5. Joshua Bartholomew, American Fork; 6. Dylan Chavez, Herriman.

138 — Championship: Dylan Gregerson (Riverton) 32-3, Sr., over Tayler Durfee (American Fork) 43-9, Sr., (Dec 9-5); 3. Tanner Lofthouse, Mountain Crest; 4. Jaxon Moore, Pleasant Grove; 5. Jace Dart, Mountain Crest; 6. Lucas Taylor, Lone Peak.

145 — Championship: Logan Jensen (Herriman) 44-3, Jr., over Steven Quintana (Layton) 32-5, Sr., (Dec 10-3); 3. Colby Peterson, Westlake; 4. Hunter Watrin, Mountain Crest; 5. Carson Bowdren, Herriman; 6. Elijah Wilson, American Fork.

152 — Championship: Brayden Stevens (Brighton) 30-5, Jr., over Collin Smith (Viewmont) 31-7, Jr., (Dec 7-2); 3. Caleb Schulte, Taylorsville; 4. Cole Clark, Herriman; 5. Damon Mac Dodson, Pleasant Grove; 6. Harrison Sperry, Pleasant Grove.

160 — Championship: Roy Bingham (Mountain Crest) 54-3, Sr., over Mason Christiansen (Bingham) 42-8, Fr., (Fall 5:38); 3. Brantley Johnson, Pleasant Grove; 4. Cole Faust, Layton; 5. Trendon Dunn, Davis; 6. Davian Hendrix, Fremont.

170 — Championship: Cole Moody (Bingham) 48-3, Jr., over James Porritt (Layton) 36-11, Sr., (MD 12-4); 3. Jon Lund, Layton; 4. Jeff Hardy, Fremont; 5. Joshua Powell, Mountain Crest; 6. Connor White, Jordan.

182 — Championship: Austin Clem (Layton) 38-6, Sr., over Jacob Rhoton (American Fork) 46-9, Sr., (Dec 4-3); 3. Weston Anderton, Lehi; 4. Jayden Burton, Syracuse; 5. Cameron Brown, Viewmont; 6. Jacob Shaffer, Fremont.

195 — Championship: Maika Tauteoli (Pleasant Grove) 38-3, So., over William “Taylor” Money (Viewmont) 33-6, Jr., (Dec 2-1); 3. Tanner Chadwick, Skyview; 4. Hunter Anderson, Fremont; 5. Dylon Hill, Hunter; 6. Tucker Bartels, Syracuse.

220 — Championship: Brandon Closson (Pleasant Grove) 46-3, Sr., over Hunter Larsen (Weber) 39-6, Sr., (Dec 3-2); 3. Austin Earley, Layton; 4. Mckay Fugal, Pleasant Grove; 5. Jon Hunt, Layton; 6. Amata Tavai, Granger.

285 — Championship: Brady Briskey (Weber) 38-3, Jr., over Elias Wells (Mountain Crest) 49-12, Jr., (Fall 2:41); 3. Micah Vuki, Layton; 4. Ian Filoso, American Fork; 5. Sam Carson, Pleasant Grove; 6. Keegan Wilkinson, Pleasant Grove.