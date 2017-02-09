OREM — Wasatch’s dominance on the mat was undisputable during the 4A state championships at UVU on Thursday.

After posting a 7-1 record in the semifinals earlier in the day, Wasatch backed it up with a 6-1 record when the lights dimmed for the title matches as it rolled to its third straight 4A state title.

Wasatch tallied 262.5 team points, followed by Payson in second with 200 points and Uintah in third with 194.5.

“It’s been great. We have the best guys in the room. They push you and you get better, vice versa. It’s just fun. I’ve grown up with these guys since we were in fourth grade, the same group. We’ve had our ups and downs … it’s fun to come out here one last time with all the boys,” said Wasatch 160-pounder champion Jakob Discher.

He was one of six Wasatch individual state champs, along with Stockton O’Brien (126), Zak Kohler (132), Corbin Smith (145), Ritchie Heywood (182) and DJ Cohen (22).

Kohler, Smith, Discher and Heywood are all two-time state champs.

“This group, they’ve worked hard for it. They really have,” said Wasatch coach Wade Discher. “All these kids that were in the finals, it’s a culmination of a lot of hard work.”

Wasatch clinched the 4A title in the consolation rounds before the finals, which allowed the wrestlers to just focus on their own individual matches.

Surprisingly, Jakob Discher’s match proved to be the most difficult of them all. After beating Uintah’s Tucker Tomlinson by major decision a week earlier at the 4A divisional meet, Discher had to fight to survive in double overtime.

Discher led late but Tomlinson recorded a takedown with 11 seconds remaining to tie the match at 3-3. Neither scored in the first minute of overtime, but in double overtime Discher kept Tomlinson down for 30 seconds and then earned an escape and takedown from his down starting position to win 6-3.

“It’s not about technique anymore, it’s about guts. I just had to find it deep in I guess,” said Discher.

Ironically enough, Wasatch’s only loss in the finals came in overtime as Kearns’ Brandon Meikel worked his way back to the top of the podium.

Meikel was a state champ as a sophomore in 2015 but lost in the semifinals by one point as a junior. On Thursday he beat Wasatch freshman Sammy Heywood in overtime for the 120-pound title.

“Just thinking about all the work I’ve put in, it’s my last season, and how much I’ve been preparing for this one match. It just feels good to have all my hard work pay off,” said Meikel.

Heywood was thrust into the line-up for Wasatch after Trevor Cluff, the top-ranked 120-pound wrestler in 4A, suffered a concussion on the day before the 4A divisional meet. For some programs that could’ve been an issue, but not for Wasatch and its tremendous depth.

Along with Wasatch’s quartet of two-time state champs and Meikel, two other wrestlers secured back-to-back titles as Box Elder’s Garrett Ricks won at 113 pounds and Payson’s Chayce Loveless won at 195 pounds.

Box Elder junior Brock Hardy became the only three-time state champion capping an undefeated season (47-0) by pinning Timpanogos’ Jeff Eidem late in the second period.

Hardy is one title away from joining Box Elder’s Jeff Newby (1999-2002) as the only four-time state champ in school history.

“I look at his name every day in the wrestling room and I think, ‘that’s where I want to be,” said Hardy, whose record as the best wrestler in Utah.

The humble Hardy doesn’t think of himself that way.

“I don’t think of myself as the best wrestler around. I’m just another guy. Just another wrestler. And that’s not going to change,” he said.

Other state champs in 4A were: Uintah’s Gavin Ayotte (106), Olympus’ Isaac Wilcox (138), Maple Mountain’s Brandyn Van Tassell (170) and Corner Canyon’s Shaun Stockwell (285).

Stockwell finished the season with a 36-0 record despite suffering his first takedown of the season in the championship match.

“Midseason it was getting to me, ‘I’m undefeated, I’ve got to keep it,’” said Stockwell. “But this match I went in and said ‘I’m just going to have fun,’ that’s all you can really do.”

Class 4A

Team scores

1. Wasatch, 262.5; 2. Payson, 200; 3. Uintah, 194.5; 4. Maple Mountain, 149; 5. Salem Hills, 139.5; 6. Box Elder, 138; 7. Corner Canyon, 89; 8 (tie). Mountain View, Orem, 61; 10. Woods Cross, 57.5.

Individual results

106 — Championship: Gavin Ayotte, Uintah def. Jacob Ethridge, fall 4:40. 3. Mitchel Slack, Wasatch; Treyson Davis, Wasatch; Thomas Gordy, Woods Cross; Dylan Morgan, Box Elder.

113 — Championship: Garrett Ricks, Box Elder def. Quenton Mortimer, Maple Mountain, 9-6. 3. Cub Deets, Uintah; 4. Ryan Larsen, Salem Hills; 5. Wyatt Hone, Payson; Hadley Cowan, Skyridge.

120 — Championship: Brandon Meikel, Kearns def. Sammy Heywood, Wasatch, 3-1 (OT). 3. Harold Lemus, Kearns; Cole Patterson, Maple Mountain; Austin Bingham, Box Elder; 6. Colby Monson, Uintah

126 — Championship: Stockton O’Brien, Wasatch def. Noah Patterson, Salem Hills, 13-4. 3. Gabriel Terry, Mountain View; 4. Bridger Bennion, Uintah; 5. Brock Loveless, Payson; 6. Caleb Macdonald, Salem Hills.

132 — Championship: Zak Kohler, Wasatch def. Walther Noble, Olympus, 5-0. 3. Carson Halls, Woods Cross; 4. Brigham Miyazarra, Mountain View; 5. Tucker Naccarato, Payson; 6. Austin Hone, Payson.

138 — Championship: Isaac Wilcox, Olympus def. Holland Knudsen, Timpanogos, 17-2. 3. Ben Harden, Woods Cross; 4. Chyler Zeeman, Salem Hills; 5. Steven Ballif, Wasatch; 6. Schafer Heiner, Provo.

145 — Championship: Corbin Smith, Wasatch def. Jed Loveless, Payson, 9-5. 3. Ryan Hansen, Maple Mountain; 4. Tate Renckert, Alta; 5. Laramie Brough, Uintah; 6. Sheldon McNiven, Mountain View.

152 — Championship: Brock Hardy, Box Elder def. Jeff Eidem, Timpanogos, fall 3:51. 3. Tyler Manookin, Payson; 4. Hayden Boren, Uintah; 5. Merrell Morley, Salem Hills; 6. Stetson Shuman, Maple Mountain.

160 — Championship: Jakob Discher, Wasatch def. Tucker Tomlinson, Uintah, 6-3 (2OT). 3. Brad Findlay, Corner Canyon; 4. Kyle Larsen, Salem Hills; 5. Tristan Hellstrom, Maple Mountain; 6. Benjamin Badonie, Provo.

170 — Championship: Brandyn Van Tassell, Maple Mountain def. Wyatt Monroe, Payson, 2-1. 3. Jaxon Van Tassell, Salem Hills; 4. Tanner Moon, Uintah; 5. Derrick Garreaud, Cyprus; 6. Austin Winterton, Orem.

182 — Championship: Ritchie Heywood, Wasatch def. Justin Martin, Salem Hills, 5-1. 3. Seth Gardner, Wasatch; 4. Cooper Legas, Orem; 5. Zach Heaton, Corner Canyon; 6. Dylan Johnson, Maple Mountain.

195 — Championship: Chayce Loveless, Payson def. Parker Kay, Maple Mountain, 8-0. 3. Lilo Clark, Highland; 4. Dylan Frame, Orem; 5. Kyle Hall, Alta; 6. Ben Boyack, Spanish Fork.

220 — Championship: CJ Cohen, Wasatch def. Alek Shope, Uintah, fall 5:36. 3. Ryan Gunn, Box Elder; 4. Keala Mahe, Hillcrest; 5. Kade Carlson, Corner Canyon; 6. Cameron Savage, Payson.

285 — Championship: Shaun Stockwell, Corner Canyon def. Riley Taylor, Box Elder, fall 3:03. 3. Jarrold Runnels, Uintah; 4. Mason Netzler, Highland; 5. Rusty Lamb, Timpview; 6. Willie Hendrix, Kearns.