As a longtime season pass holder at Deer Valley Resort, I would like to say that once again Deer Valley is No. 1! This time, not because of its great skiing, dining, ambiance and service, but because Deer Valley Resort was the first Utah ski resort to officially endorse an initiative to help reduce carbon emissions, which are contributing to global warming. Let’s not let this year’s great snowfall in Utah allow us to get complacent that things are OK. They are not. We must speak up and contact our Congress and community leaders about endorsing carbon fee and dividend, which places a fee on fossil fuels at the source (at the well, the mine or port of entry). One hundred percent of net fees are returned to American households on a per capita basis. For more information, see citizensclimatelobby.org.

I’d like to commend Deer Valley’s Bob Wheaton for so quickly and wholeheartedly supporting this crucial issue. And, by the way, if you or anyone you know still doesn’t believe that climate change is real and happening every day on our earth, please watch the amazing film that just showed at Sundance, “Chasing Coral,” about how climate change is killing our coral reefs, vital to ocean and human life, or, sadly, just drive to Salt Lake City when there is a high-pressure inversion and breathe the polluted air.

Andrea Barros

Park City