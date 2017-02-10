Richard Davis made a lot of assumptions in his column on Wednesday. First of all, Trump cannot disclose classified information and is not going to tell us exactly what is going on between the United States and Russia and what his tactics are. I am sure that Trump does not approve of Putin’s “killings.” However, his strategy may be choosing to be civil to Russia because it is the lessor of two evils. Syria is a terrorist nation who enjoys exterminating people. Perhaps through negotiations, Trump would hope that Russia’s close ties to Syria will be dissolved.

Obama chose to negotiate with Iran, who kills its own people, and wants to wipe our ally Israel off the earth. Trump chooses to try to negotiate with Russia. I don’t see any difference between how Obama handled, and Trump is handling, negotiating power.

Dorothy Bradford

Taylorsville