David Wright speaks to Anna Decker, community engagement manager for UServeUtah, during National Service Day on the Hill at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Thursday. During the event, representatives of national service programs from across the state set up booths to educate attendees about their projects. It also gave them the opportunity to engage policymakers and spotlight those who improve the quality of life in Utah through volunteerism. UServeUtah is part of the Utah Lieutenant Governor's Office and functions under the umbrella of the Utah Department of Heritage and Arts with the purpose of enabling individuals, communities and organizations to benefit from the service, power, skills and passion of volunteers.