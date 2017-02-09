PROVO — The BYU men’s rugby program is no longer competing for the Varsity Cup, school spokeswoman Carri Jenkins confirmed Thursday.

The Cougars have joined USA Rugby’s D1-A competition this season, Jenkins said. BYU has previously competed in the D1-A division of USA Rugby, but participated in the Varsity Cup for the past four years. BYU has won multiple championships in both competitions.

“We feel that USA Rugby’s D1-A competition is the best fit for BYU as a program, and it’s a good fit for our student athletes,” BYU head coach David Smyth said in a statement. “USA Rugby’s D1-A competition has welcomed us with open arms and will help our program achieve its goals on and off the field.”

According to multiple reports, BYU’s administration pulled the program out of the Varsity Cup and the Cougars have vacated, or been stripped of, their 2015 Varsity Cup championship because of questions surrounding the eligibility of some of their players.

BYU is not addressing those allegations.

When asked about whether or not the program has vacated its 2015 title, Jenkins told the Deseret News, “What I do know is that the coach and the team want to compete at their very best within the USA Rugby D1-A division.”

At BYU, rugby is a club sport, not a varsity sport.

The Cougars have won national rugby championships in 2009, 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2015. BYU and California have faced each other the past four years for the Varsity Cup title. The Cougars won the first three meetings before falling last year in Provo 40-29.

USA Rugby, founded in 1975, is the national governing body for the sport of rugby in the United States. It endorses the Varsity Cup.

The Cougars opened the 2017 season with wins at Cal Poly and San Diego State. Other teams on BYU's schedule this year include Saint Mary’s, Colorado, Air Force and Colorado State.

The USA Rugby D1-A playoffs start in April. The championship match is scheduled to be played at Saint Mary’s.