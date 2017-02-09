PROVO — It's easy to forgive Millard's Drew Roper. She really did have no idea it was coming.

Shortly after the completion of the 2A state swimming championships on Thursday, several awards were announced, with Roper's name among them. Not expecting her name to be called, the sophomore swimmer took a while to collect her trophy won for swimmer of the year, for the girls' competition.

"I'm still in shock. I honestly had no idea what to do," Roper said, shortly after receiving her award. "I really wasn't expecting it, but I'm obviously so excited. It's amazing."

Roper's award was well-earned. She contributed heavily to her team's success before smashing the 2A state record in the 100-yard backstroke competition, with her time of 1:00.74.

"I worked so hard on getting my backstroke better leading up to this year, and it all paid off," Roper said.

So where does she go from here, considering she's still a sophomore?

"I'll keep working to improve and improve, like I did this last year," Roper said. "I have a busy summer coming up and hopefully I keep improving."

Taking home the swimmer of the year on the boys' side was Maeser Prep's Tony Puertas.

Winning the girls team competition, for the second straight year was Grand County, whose coach Brian Pierce was equally as emotional as he was last year when his program broke through for the first championship.

"I just love our kids so much and all their hard work — it's just an honor for me to be able to coach such great kids," Pierce said.

Much was expected of the Red Devils, who returned almost every swimmer off of last season's team, and they didn't disappoint. Top performers included gold medalists River Richards, Alexa Pierce, Mary Kimmerlee and London Richards.

"We're not the deepest team, but we had a lot of top swimmers, and that was our big key," Pierce said. "But we also had some younger kids who held their own, so I couldn't be more proud of them. It took everyone to win this thing."

Emery took the boys competition, marking its second championship in three years.

"It really was a special team this year and you never really know what to expect coming into this thing," said Emery coach Andrea Johansen. "This has been a special sport at Emery because we have great kids who want to join something bigger than themselves."

Girls 2A results

Final team results: 1. Grand County (244 points); 2. Emery (172); 3. North Summit (170.5); 4. Rowland Hall (137); 5. South Summit (116.5); 6. Maeser Prep (84); 7. Millard (74); 8. American Leadership (70)

200-yard medley relay: 1. Grand County (Mary Kimmerle, London Richards, Alexa Pierce, River Richards), 1:56.56; 2. Rowland Hall (Bella Goh, Alison Puri, Gabriella Vitek, Sophie Hannah), 2:08.99; 3. South Summit (Elise Bush, Cassidy Eiting, Agustina Mendia, Mary Watson), 2:11.46; 4. North Summit (Saige Crittenden, Makenzi Crittenden, Kate Schroeder, Melissa Crittenden), 2:15.04; 5. Maeser Prep (Kelsie Stonely, Abriel Rosenvall, Melina Lewis, McCall Dunn), 2:15.66; 6. Gunnison (Elauren Starks, Kortnee Sorenson, Savannah Weber, Sabrina Fernandez), 2:34.55); 7. American Leadership (Tabytah Cole, Amy Peterson, McKaelle Kauwe, Brooklyn Henderson), 2:38.16

200-yard freestyle: 1. River Richards, Grand County, 2:09.17; 2. Kelsie Stonely, Maeser Prep, 2:13.07; 3. BriAnne Bass, Emery, 2:22.55; 4. Jayelen Knowles, Grand County, 2:24.22; 5. Allie Boyer, North Summit, 2:24.23; 6. Maggie Zwahlen, North Summit, 2:24.95; 7. Erin Oliverson. Emery, 2:26.43; 8. Sophie Hannah, Rowland Hall, 2:28.13

200-yard individual medley: 1. Alexa Pierce, Grand County, 2:17.45; 2. Alison Puri, Rowland Hall, 2:35.32; 3. Sadie Boyer, North Summit, 2:40.71; 4. Kaelee Hooley, Emery, 2:41.25; 5. Elise Bush, South Summit, 2:50.13; 6. Delanie Robertson, North Summit, 2:50.30; 7. Charlotte Orford, Rowland Hall, 2:53.85; 8. CJ Kooyman, Delta, 2:58.74

50-yard freestyle: 1. Mary Kimmerle, Grand County, 25.55; 2. Drew Roper, Millard 25.63; 3. Rachel McMaster, Beaver, 26.20; 4. Clista Galecki, Wasatch Academey, 26.61; 5. Savannah Weber, Gunnison Valley, 27.36; 6. Katie Carter, Emery, 27.71; 7. Abriel Rosenvall, Maeser Prep, 28.06; 8. Alexis Johansen, Emery, 28.81

100-yard butterfly: 1. Alexa Pierce, Grand County, 1:01.57; 2. Olivia Reynolds, Summit Academy, 1:06.84; 3. Amy Peterson, American Leadership, 1:10.18; 4. London Richards, Grand County, 1:11.16; 5. Kate Schroeder, North Summit, 1:14.34; 6. Kaelee Hooley, Emery, 1:14.56; 7. Agustina Mendia, South Summit, 1:16.84; 8. Bella Goh, Rowland Hall, 1:19.11

100-yard freestyle: 1. Rachel McMaster, Beaver, 56.96; 2. Gabriella Vitek, Rowland Hall, 57.43; 3. River Richards, Grand County, 57.91; 4. Katie Carter, Emery, 1:01.36; 5. Cassidy Eiting, South Summit, 1:02.78; 6. Mary Watson, South Summit, 1:05.07; 7. Brooklin Hugentobler, Grand County, 1:05.57; 8. Sydney Terwilleger, Emery, 1:06.75; 8. Makenzi Crittenden, North Summit, 1:06.75

500-yard freestyle: 1. Olivia Reynolds, Summit Academy, 6:00.22; 2. Kelsie Stonely, Maeser Prep, 6:02.82; 3. Maggie Zwahlen, North Summit, 6:38.74; 4. Jayelen Knowles, Grand County, 6:40.69; 5. BriAnne Bass, Emery, 6:43.94; 6. Mia Chamberlain, Rowland Hall, 6:44.31; 7. CJ Kooyman, Delta, 6:49.94; 8. Erin Oliverson, Emery, 6:55.06

200-yard freestyle relay: 1. Grand County (Alexa Pierce, Mary Kimmerle, London Richards, River Richards), 1:45.10; 2. Rowland Hall (Sophie Hannah, Alison Puri, Bella Goh, Gabriella Vitek), 1:52.83; 3. Emery (BriAnne Bass, Alexis Johansen, Brooklynn Potter, Katie Carter), 1:54.96; 4. South Summit (Cassidy Eiting, Elise Bush, Agustina Mendia, Mary Watson), 1:55.36; 5. North Summit (Kate Schroeder, Makenzi Crittenden, Sadie Boyer, Delanie Robertson), 1:55.69; 6. Millard (Drew Roper, Sidney Despain, Emmarie Grose, Kamille Christensen), 1:59.04; 7. Maeser Prep (Abriel Rosenvall, McCall Dunn, Melina Lewis, Kelsie Stonely), 2:01.34; 8. American Leadership (Savannah Cheshire, Cierra Nuttall, Sophie Pickham, Tabytah Cole), 2:24.48

100-yard backstroke: 1. Drew Roper, Millard, 1:00.74; 2. Mary Kimmerle, Grand County, 1:02.91; 3. Gabriella Vitek, Rowland Hall, 1:04.52; 4. Savannah Weber, Gunnison Valley, 1:07.90; 5. Amy Peterson, American Leadership, 1:09.51; 6. Alexis Johansen, Emery, 1:12.64; 7. Saige Crittenden, North Summit, 1:13.04; 7. Bella Goh, Rowland Hall, 1:13.04

100-yard breaststroke: 1. London Richards, Grand County, 1:15.08; 2. Abriel Rosenvall, Maeser Prep, 1:19.13; 3. Clista Galecki, Wasatch Academy, 1:20.54; 4. Alison Puri, Rowland Hall, 1:21.82; 5. Angellena Migliori, Emery, 1:21.96; 6. Cassidy Eiting, South Summit, South Summit, 1:22.30; 7. Megan Pfnister, Grand County, 1:22.53; 8. Sadie Boyer, North Summit, 1:24.66

400-yard freestyle relay: 1. Emery (Kaelee Hooley, Erin Oliverson, Sydney Terwilleger, BriAnne Bass), 4:17.37; 2. North Summit (Allie Boyer, Delanie Robertson, Maggie Zwahlen, Sadie Boyer), 4:19.38; 3. Grand County (Jayelen Knowles, Jordyn Reidhead, Megan Pfnister, Brooklin Hugentobler), 4:32.61; 4. American Leadership (Savannah Cheshire, McKaelle Kauwe, Cierra Nuttall, Amy Peterson), 4:45.57; 5. Millard (Naomi Archibald, Brytnee Uffens, Sidney Despain Emmarie Grose), 5:10.95; 6. South Summit (Erin Peterson, Faith Angell, Ashley Johnson, Abby Laswell), 5:16.70

Boys 2A results

Final team results: 1. Emery (237.5 points); 2. North Summit (165.5); 3. Rowland Hall (154); 4. Grand County (141); 5. Millard (127); 6. South Summit (107); 7. Maeser Prep (93); 8. Wasatch Academy (64)

1. Emery (Daryl Guymon, Keldan Guymon, Garret Stilson, Nate Gilbert), 1:44.70; 2. North Summit (Porter Hellander, Eisley Scholes, Malachi Ruf, Eli Crittenden), 1:46.21; 3. Millard (Brayden Johnson, Nathan Despain, Jayden Grose, Jaren Camp), 1:50.77; 4. Maeser Prep (Dustyn Haug, Eli Clark, Tony Puertas, Dallin Hansen), 1:54.63; 5. South Summit (Isaac Harry, Jackson Ayers, McKinley Card, Koven Card), 1:54.79; 6. Grand County (Corbin Arbon, Sidney Shumway, Alex Lacy, Jonathan Park), 1:59.12; 7. Wasatch Academy (Oliver Wood, Long Nguyen, Monlam Tehshar, Jake Quackenbush), 1:59.34; 8. Gunnison Valley (Tavish Miner, Chad Ellett, Syrus Miner, Matt Carlise), 2:14.26

200-yard freestyle: 1. Braxten Pierce, Grand County, 1:48.82; 2. McKinley Card, South Summit, 1:51.78; 3. Koven Card, South Summit, 1:57.30; 4. Garret Stilson, Emery, 2:01.16; 5. Deegan Minchey, Emery, 2:03.03; 6. Dallin Hansen, Maeser Prep, 2:04.91; 7. Brayden Johnson, Millard, 2:05.42; 8. Tarik Basic, Rowland Hall, 2:05.46

200-yard individual medley: 1. Tony Puertas, Maeser Prep, 1:57.95; 2. Johan Boer, Summit Academy, 2:06.62; 3. Keldan Guymon, Emery, 2:12.71; 4. Dustyn Haug, Maeser Prep, 2:17.19; 5. Oliver Wood, Wasatch Academy, 2:20.49; 6. Nathan Despain, Millard, 2:26.89; 7. Joe Hobbs, North Summit, 2:30.16; 8. Skylar Diamandis, Rowland Hall, 2:33.49

50-yard freestyle: 1. Nick Killian, Telos Academy, 22.48; 2. Eisley Scholes, North Summit, 22.77; 3. Nate Gilbert, Emery, 22.96; 4. Eli Crittenden, North Summit, 23.76; 5. Isaac Landau, Rowland Hall, 24.42; 6. Ethan Goh, Rowland Hall, 24.43; 7. Tarik Basic, Rowland Hall, 24.59; 8. Smalls Fife, Delta, 24.72

100-yard butterfly: 1. Tony Puertas, Maeser Prep, 51.29; 2. Daryl Guymon, Emery, 57.02; 3. McKinley Card, South Summit, 57.76; 4. Garret Stilson, Emery, 1:00.66; 5. Lucas Erickson, Rowland Hall, 1:03.85; 6. Malachi Ruf, North Summit, 1:04.17; 7. Skylar Diamandis, Rowland Hall, 1:04.72; 8. Alex Lacy, Grand County, 1:04.78

100-yard freestyle: 1. Daryl Guymon, Emery, 50.30; 2. Nate Gilbert, Emery, 51.38; 3. Koven Card, South Summit, 52.07; 4. Jayden Grose, Millard, 52.49; 5. Eli Crittenden, North Summit, 52.59; 6. Ethan Goh, Rowland Hall, 54.27; 7. Dallin Hansen, Maeser Prep, 54.35; 8. Porter Hellander, North Summit, 54.97

500-yard freestyle: 1. Braxten Pierce, Grand County, 5:08.31; 2. Lucas Erickson, Rowland Hall, 5:28.30; 3. Deegan Minchey, Emery, 5:45.50; 4. Jaren Camp, Millard, 5:51.83; 5. Hayden Stotts, Rowland Hall, 6:00.43; 6. Tyler Moreau, Grand County, 6:01.02; 7. Emanuel Flores, Wasatch Academy, 6:10.98; 8. Conner Ainge, Grand County, 6:12.30

200-yard freestyle relay: 1. Emery (Daryl Guymon, Logan Cox, Garret Stilson, Nate Gilbert), 1:33.88; 2. North Summit (Eli Crittenden, Dalton Richins, Porter Hellander, Eisley Scholes), 1:34.37; 3. Rowland Hall (Tarik Basic, Skylar Diamandis, Isaac Landau, Ethan Goh), 1:38.39; 4. Grand County (Braxten Pierce, Ben Shafer, Conner Ainge, Jonathan Park), 1:41.86; 5. Delta (Teagan Terry, Cale Henderson, Brennan Anderson, Smalls Fife), 1:42.48; 6. South Summit (McKinley Card, Jackson Ayers, Shaffer Myers, Koven Card), 1:43.33; 7. Summit Academy (Johan Boer, Oliver Swanson, Cole Neiderman, Preston Stepp), 1:46.37; 8. Wasatch Academy (Paydan Bussey, Anthony Cobb, Zane Rasmussen, Jake Quakenbush), 1:50.08

100-yard backstroke: 1. Johan Boer, Summit Academy, 56.42; 2. Jayden Grose, Millard, 58.62; 3. Dustyn Haug, Maeser Prep, 1:00.25; 4. Porter Hellander, North Summit, 1:00.74; 5. Syrus Miner, Gunnison Valley, 1:05.03; 6. Brennan Anderson, Delta, 1:05.33; 7. Corbin Arbon, Grand County, 1:06.50; 8. Brayden Johnson, Millard, 1:06.95

100-yard breaststroke: 1. Nick Killian, Telos Academy, 1:02.55; 2. Keldan Guymon, Emery, 1:04.10; 2. Eisley Scholes, North Summit, 1:04.10; 4. Isaac Landau, Rowland Hall, 1:06.71; 5. Nathan Despain, Millard, 1:09.41; 6. Oliver Wood, Wasatch Academy, 1:10.08; 7. Joe Hobbs, North Summit, 1:10.16; 8. Smalls Fife, Delta, 1:11.42

400-yard freestyle relay: 1. Rowland Hall (Lucas Erickson, Tarik Basic, Isaac Landau, Ethan Goh), 3:37.69; 2. Emery (Jonathan Seely, Deegan Minchey, Logan Cox, Keldan Guymon), 3:41.30; 3. Millard (Jaren Camp, Brayden Johnson, Kaeden Higgs, Jayden Grose), 3:44.37; 4. Grand County (Braxten Pierce, Jarett Reidhead, Conner Ainge, Ben Shafer), 3:51.52; 5. North Summit (Cody Piotrowski, Malachi Ruf, Jay Dearden, Dalton Richins), 3:58.02; 6. Summit Academy (Johan Boer, Oliver Swanson, Cole Neiderman, Preston Stepp), 4:00.68; 7. South Summit (Shaffer Myers, Brevin Riehl, Alec McCormick, Alex Peterson), 4:15.54; 8. Delta (Joseph Bliss, Hunter Hintze, Spencer Sanders, Tyler Garrison), 4:19.32

Email: bgurney@desnews.com

Twitter: @BrandonCGurney