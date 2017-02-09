SALT LAKE CITY — Gov. Gary Herbert issued an executive order Thursday to direct that all state rules and regulations must not pose undue burdens on the economy, individuals, public and private organizations or local governments.

The order replaces one Herbert issued in 2011 and requires that the need and purpose of any new regulation be clearly established and accompanied by a thorough public process.

A previous review of 2,000 state rules found that about 360 lacked a clear public purpose, the governor said. The order addresses the need for the state to remain vigilant and guard against over-regulation, which he says saps the U.S. economy of about $2 trillion in additional costs and services.

Herbert pointed to the Affordable Care Act as regulation run amok. While the law itself is 2,500 pages, he said it resulted in 25,000 pages of new rules and regulations.

Beyond the executive order, the Utah Legislature has an administrative rules committee that meets to approve the issuance of a new rule or to withhold implementation of a regulation that raises concern.