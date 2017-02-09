SALT LAKE CITY — Supporters of the proposed Our Schools Now initiative that would raise the state income tax rate to bring in $750 million for schools told lawmakers Thursday they want to work with them to boost education funding.

Nolan Karras, a former House speaker and a member of the initiative's executive committee, told members of the Public Education Appropriations Committee they hope to "help turn the public's opinion" on a tax increase.

"We've organized Our Schools Now because we understand that raising taxes is a difficult thing for an elected body," Karras said, something the business and community leaders behind the initiative can make easier.

He said the group, whose leaders include Utah Jazz owner Gail Miller and Zions Bank President and CEO Scott Anderson, intends to secure public support "with a campaign we intend to push forward to 2018."

That doesn't have to be the seven-eighths of 1 percent hike in the state's 5 percent income tax rate called for in what was clearly labeled a draft proposal circulated among the committee, Karras said.

"We want to work with the Legislature," he said. "We really would rather have it done surgically" as opposed to what he termed the "very general" increase in the proposed initiative for next year's ballot.

There was only a brief discussion by committee members that included an announcement by Sen. Howard Stephenson, R-Draper, that he was working on legislation that would raise money from sources other than income tax.

"Because this is supported so widely by such strong business and community leaders in our state, and because it's clear this will go on the ballot if the Legislature doesn’t offer something suitable, I think we must take this seriously," he said.

Stephenson said he is concerned that if the initiative qualifies for the 2018 ballot and is approved by voters as written, the income tax increase would deter the state's economic growth.

But he said that if the initiative fails, it will take a long time "trying to overcome the morale problem with our teaching profession. If voters reject it, that concerns me just as much as if we have a big income tax increase."

His bill, the senator said, would block income taxes from being used as a "budget balancer" beyond the $850 million already being shifted to fund higher education to free up sales tax and other general fund revenues for other programs.

Besides allocating future growth in income tax revenues only to K-12, Stephenson said he wants the bill to include optional tax increases such as restoring the state sales tax on food or freezing the state property tax rate.

Legislative leaders and initiative supporters have been talking privately about ways to come up with more money for schools, as well as what improvement markers should be tied to additional funding since before the session started.

"Legislative leadership is working on some ideas about funding, and we're just getting started," said Senate President Wayne Niederhauser, R-Sandy. "It's a huge political lift, and in order for the Legislature to act versus an initiative, we're going to have to have broad support of the public."

So far, Niederhauser said, lawmakers are hearing opposition to an income tax increase. He said they're looking at other types of funding, although there could be some tax reforms, such as limiting exemptions.

The Senate president said he is interested in Stephenson's proposal.

"I actually think that may be a necessary part of what we do here," he said, because stopping the shift of funds forces lawmakers to look at dealing with shrinking sales taxes.

Karras said he was encouraged by what he's hearing, although he pointed out that Our Schools Now intends to raise more money for both K-12 and higher education, including technical colleges.

"I would quickly add that we believe they ought to solve the issue. We don't think an initiative process is necessarily the best way to go," he said. "But it’s clear that they need to take the bull by the horns."

Focus groups on the initiative are scheduled for next week, Karras said, and polling is underway as supporters prepare to finalize the language of the initiative and begin collecting voter signatures later this year.

"Right now, we’re proceeding. We’re spending money," he said. "Our assumption is we’re going to the ballot. We welcome the chance to have a discussion with the Legislature."