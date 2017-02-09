Utah State’s men’s and women’s cross-country programs were honored by the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) for their performance both on the course and in the classroom during the 2016 season.

Overall, there were 242 women’s teams and 189 men’s teams that earned distinction from the USTFCCCA for their efforts academically and athletically. Both the USU men’s team (3.31) and the women’s team (3.67) were recognized for notching a cumulative GPA of at least 3.00 or better.

The men’s and women’s Scholar Teams of the Year were awarded to Northern Arizona and Oregon, respectively. The Ducks and Lumberjacks edged out their competitors by finishing as the top team for their respective gender at nationals, while also posting a cumulative GPA of at least 3.00.

No team recorded a perfect 4.0 GPA during the cross-country season, but the closest teams were the women of Georgia State (3.85) and the men of Bowling Green (3.71).

Individually, Utah State sophomore Kashley Carter earned USTFCCCA accolades for maintaining a cumulative GPA of at least 3.25 and finishing in the top 25 (or 10 percent) at regionals. Additionally, Carter placed 15th with a six-kilometer time of 20:28.50 at the 2016 Mountain Region Championships in Logan, Utah.

Grant Fisher of Stanford and Karissa Schweizer of Missouri were tabbed the men’s and women’s Scholar Athletes of the Year, respectively, in Division I for the 2016 cross-country season.

Doug Hoffman is the associate athletic director for Utah State University Athletic Media Relations.