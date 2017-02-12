One of the most important issues for Utah citizens and members of the Mormon Church revolve around religious liberty and freedom. The U.S. Supreme Court will ultimately decide these issues.

With the court literally hanging in the balance, President Trump has selected an exceptional Supreme Court justice, Neil Gorsuch. He is eminently qualified, believes in strong religious liberty and freedom, and is for power to the people, not bureaucrats and regulators, favors small business, states rights, is a Westerner, an avid outdoorsman, family man and overall very kind person.

Both Sens. Orrin Hatch and Mike Lee — who are two eminent experts on the impacts of the U.S. Supreme Court in our daily lives — are ecstatic over President Trump’s selection. And both were consulted on the selection prior.

For those who are really looking at the facts, the Supreme Court pick should not be a surprise. President Trump has been exceptionally successful because he picks great people around him; Vice President Mike Pence was another exceptional choice.

President Trump has placed God back into the center of American life — just like our Founding Fathers did. We have a Christmas tree and we say Merry Christmas again. Many have observed the mantle and responsibility of the office change him.

The Mormon Tabernacle Choir was his first choice — an ask made clear back in September when his son Don Jr. toured Temple Square and the Tabernacle — and it was 1969 since the choir had such a prominent placement in any inauguration.

Many nonpartisan scholars have said that Trump has selected the “most accomplished” Cabinet since President Abraham Lincoln.

The head of America's unions have meet with Trump and are very publicly supportive of his America jobs first, canceling the TPP, starting the Keystone pipeline, bringing manufacturing jobs to the Midwest. Democrats are wondering what hit them. Jobs, jobs, jobs.

President Trump has also meet with many people interested in solving the problem of violence, poor education, lack of jobs and families, and has promised great results here as well.

President Trump did not suspend entrance of Muslims; his military advisers with extensive boots on the ground in the Middle East — an action supported by many Muslims — determined seven countries did not have adequate vetting, and terrorism potential. Thus, a 120-day halt was implemented. Could it have been implemented better, yes. But Trump believes don’t give the enemy your playbook, and give them a chance to play offense before your defense is ready. Don’t expect Trump to go on TV and tell terrorists when, how or where he will deal with him. His military experts will get it done, and then let us know. Fighting extreme terrorists with politically correct tactics caused the deaths of tens of thousands of innocents, and too many American lives.

In Utah we see the scourge of illegal drugs and gang violence. Building a wall with Mexico is meant to stop the massive flow of drugs and illegal immigration into America. Illegal immigration is illegal, enough said. Trump will find a way to make legal immigration better.

Stock markets are up. Critic Warren Buffet dumped $12 billion into the market the day after Trump won. CEOs are optimistic and investing in future business. Consumer confidence is high.

For all the complaining, and yes some people-caused difficulties, by most factual accounts, President Trump is doing exactly what he campaigned on doing, which resulted in a huge election win and strong support in both the House and Senate. Clearly, Trump has the support of the majority of Americans who elected him.

Don Peay is founder of both Trump for President Utah and Sportsmen for Fish and Wildlife. He holds a B.A. in chemical engineering and an MBA, both from Brigham Young University.