SALT LAKE CITY — A bill aiming to reduce risks of addiction to prescription pills was given a favorable recommendation by a House committee Thursday.

HB50 would limit the timespan an opiate can be prescribed to seven days for certain patients. It would also require providers to check the controlled substance database for information about a patient before writing a first-time prescription for a Schedule II or III opioid.

The bill's sponsor, Rep. Ray Ward, R-Bountiful, told the House Health and Human Services Committee that it's meant to help address Utah's opioid epidemic and reduce risks of overdose or addiction.

"This will go a long way to avoid leftover pills in the medicine cabinet," Ward said of the seven-day requirement.

The bill provides a number of exceptions, he noted, including for doctors prescribing for chronic issues, complex medical issues or postsurgical issues.

Ward added that the provision requiring providers to check the controlled substance database helps identify patients who are at risk for addiction.

"There are so many things they might discover on there," he said. "Once and a while they will discover that patient has been to many other providers and they really, really shouldn't provide that prescription."

David Skalka, president of Utah Nurse Practitioners, spoke in favor of the bill, saying it will promote "safer prescribing practices."

"Opioid abuse and misuse are a growing concern in the state of Utah," Skalka said. "This bill will reduce the risk of future opioid dependence and addiction."

Pharmacist Cole Brinkerhoff agreed, saying overdose deaths are reported to occur frequently when a patient is seeing multiple doctors or visiting multiple pharmacies.

In the bill, the seven-day requirement would apply to prescriptions for a Schedule II or III opiate that has not been filled within the past 90. The database check would not be required for providers if the prescription is for three days or fewer.

The bill was sent to the House floor for consideration with no lawmakers in opposition.