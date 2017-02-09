SALT LAKE CITY — A deep snowpack, saturated soil, warm weather and rain in the forecast all combine to mean potential flooding in Utah; several areas prone to flooding could be vulnerable as early as Friday.

Cache County Sheriff's Office warned residents Thursday to prepare for localized flooding because of warm temperatures and the rainy forecast. Sandbags will be available in the lobby of the county jail, as well as piles of sand to fill them with. Drivers are reminded to be cautious when encountering standing water.

Northern Utah could see anywhere from 1½ to 2 inches of rain Friday night into Saturday, with rain falling as high as 9,000 feet and heavy snow above that.

Hydrologist Randy Julander, with the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Natural Resources Conservation Service, and Brian McInerney, a hydrologist with the National Weather Service in Salt Lake City, told water managers Thursday the soil in many places is saturated, and more rain will cause problems in flood-prone places in northern Utah. Areas near the Weber River, the Bear River and parts of Box Elder County and Cache County have been swamped by this kind of rain event flooding in the past.

Short term, heading into this weekend, there’s a potential for flash flooding.

“We are going to have some small, isolated flooding on Friday night through Saturday with basements flooding, those types of things,” McInerney said. “At this time of year, that’s rare.”

From Tremonton to Provo, areas with good snow cover on the benches could be susceptible to flooding.

"My feeling is, we're going to have more of these events as the weather continues, because our soils are so saturated, at this point, that we're going to get runoff pretty quick from these events," McInerney said.

On the plus side, the persistent drought of the last five or six years is now over. Long term, throughout the spring, there’s a possibility for more flooding with rain events, and flooding related to runoff later in the spring. Only the West Desert is classified as abnormally dry.

“We could see some exceptional high flows,” Julander said the potential for flooding in April and May. “If the pattern stays wet, here in a month, there’s going to be a lot of alarm bells ringing.”

The state is at 160 percent of average snowpack, with some areas loaded with twice the normal amount of snow.

“Anything we get from here on out is icing on the cake,” Julander said.

“We’re looking to fill the majority of the reservoirs in Utah with the snowpack we have right now,” McInerney said. “Our snowpack is so large we’re starting to be concerned about flood scenarios.”

Nearly all of Utah’s reservoirs will with the exception of large bodies of water like Utah Lake and Bear Lake. It all depends on the weather through the rest of the spring.

“If you were going to wager, I would say we are going to have a very high runoff with flood scenarios, but that remains to be seen right now,” said McInerney.

