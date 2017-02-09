MONTELLO, Nevada — Flooding from a breached earthen dam continues to plague an Elko County town and has washed out a stretch of highway just past the Utah border.

Nevada law enforcement reported Thursday that days of wet weather in the state had strained the Twentyone Mile Dam in Elko County, causing it to fail on Wednesday. Water from the reservoir went rushing out, flooding the town of Montello and compromising travel by road and rail.

In a flash flood warning issued Wednesday, the National Weather Service said water from the breach was flowing 2 or 3 feet deep in places. The warning has since been canceled.

Traffic on state Route 30 in Utah has been stopped at the state line, as a large section of Nevada Route 233 has been washed out about 4 miles from the border.

Boyd Ratliff, assistant district engineer for the Nevada Department of Transportation, said the stretch of highway had been closed as a precaution once water started flowing over it.

"We haven't seen anything like this in our district in quite some time," Ratliff said. "We're sort of attributing this to the same system of weather that has been moving through here the past couple of weeks just delivering a lot of moisture."

At least one vehicle that disregarded the road closure could be seen damaged on the side of the road near the washout after trying to navigate the damaged highway. Ratliff said no one was injured.

Ratliff said NDOT engineers are evaluating the damage and drawing up emergency contracts to repair the highway and let drivers through again as soon as possible, hopefully within a week. Ratliff warned Utah drivers headed for Nevada to find alternate routes.

In the town of Montello, an unincorporated community in Elko County in northeast Nevada, emergency crews were responding to set up sand bags around homes and businesses Wednesday evening.

Flooding also had railroad tracks underwater on Wednesday and into Thursday.

Union Pacific regional spokesman Justin Jacobs said that closures to two lines through northeastern Nevada had delayed both freight and commuter trains, including some bound for Salt Lake City.

Those trains were being rerouted and were moving again Thursday, Jacobs said.

Union Pacific has two rail lines that run between Salt Lake City and Elko, Nevada, meeting near Wells, Nevada, Jacobs explained. At one point Wednesday, both those lines were closed due to flooding and weather, but the more southern line has since reopened.

"For a little while there we were just completely stopped, but now, I believe that as of early this afternoon, (one line) was reopened but there are several, several trains delayed," Jacobs said.

There is no estimate when second line, which runs near Montello and has been flooded, will reopen.

"There are still several intermittent washouts, there is still quite a bit of area with debris on the track, so our crews are out there right now still assessing," Jacobs said.

An Amtrak representative could not be reached for details about delays to commuter trains to Salt Lake City.

Contributing: Caitlin Burchill