The “world’s largest family history gathering without question,” according to organizers, got underway this week flooding the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City with an estimated 12,000 attendees from 43 countries and nearly every state in the United States.

Now in its seventh year, RootsTech 2017 is anticipated to be the largest yet of the annual family history conference sponsored by FamilySearch International, the genealogy service operated by the Church’s Family History Department.

General sessions of the three-day event, which commenced Thursday with the opening keynote session, are being streamed live over the Internet to more than 100,000 viewers. Go to www.rootstech.org to view live the live stream.

On Saturday, attendance will swell when 30,000 registered attendees gather for the Family Discovery Day, the component of RootsTech directed toward Latter-day Saint families. President Russell M. Nelson, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, and his wife, Sister Wendy Watson Nelson, will lead the keynote presentation. That and other events of Family Discovery Day can be viewed by internet streaming at the Church’s website www.lds.org.