WASHINGTON — Monroe, in Sevier County, won second place in the National Rural Water “Great American Water Taste Test” held Feb. 8 in Washington, D.C.

Monroe was the winner of the Best Water in Utah contest at the 2016 Rural Water Association of Utah Conference in St. George. That win made it Utah’s entry in the national competition, which pitted Monroe’s water with entries from water systems across the nation — all of which had won the best tasting water at the state level.

After the marks were tallied, Aspen Pines Water & Sewer District from Wilson, Wyoming, won first place, and Franklin, Kentucky, took third.

“We appreciate all the support from the Rural Water Association of Utah and the training they provide for us to help make this possible,” R. Kirt Nilsson, Monroe's mayor, said in a statement. “It is a great honor to be the second best in the nation. That second best is pretty darn good, so we are happy!”

A round of preliminary testing narrowed the samples from across the nation to five finalists. From there, five judges selected for their “refined palettes, absolute integrity and rigorous kidney function” judged the final water samples on taste, clarity and bouquet.

The Rural Water Association of Utah provides training and technical assistance to Utah’s water and wastewater systems, enabling them to stay current with new technologies, rules and regulations so they may better serve the citizens of Utah.