The following new mission presidents and their wives have been called by the First Presidency. They will begin service in July.

Daniel Puerta Amato, 40, and Fernanda Schneider Amato, four children, Windermere Ward, Orlando Florida South Stake: Perú Lima East Mission, succeeding President John W. Boswell, III and Sister Susan L. Boswell. Brother Amato is a former bishop, stake Young Men president, elders quorum president, stake Sunday School president, ward Young Men president and missionary in the Texas Dallas Mission. Investor and sales leader, VisualCue. Born in Provo, Utah, to Homero Amato and Sandra Amato.

Sister Amato is a former stake and ward Primary president, ward Young Women president and ward Young Women presidency counselor. Born in São Paulo, Brazil, to Fernando Schneider and Stella Schneider.

Daniel James Bingham, 57, and Donna Jean Anderson Bingham, four children, Helena 3rd Ward, Helena Montana Stake: Australia Sydney South Mission, succeeding President Darrell K. Back and Sister Mary Ann Back. Brother Bingham serves as a stake president and is a former high councilor, ward Young Men president, seminary teacher, ward mission leader and missionary in the Australia Melbourne Mission. Chief executive officer and president, Helena College University of Montana. Born in Eureka, California, to Vernon Ray Bingham and Anna Lois Echols Bingham.

Sister Bingham serves as a ward Young Women presidency counselor and is a former ward Young Women and Primary president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor and seminary teacher. Born in Edmonton, Alberta, to Lyman Peter Anderson and Dorene Chipman Anderson.

Kenneth David Cordner, 50, and Robin Jean Jenkins Cordner, five children, Alpine 10th Ward, Alpine Utah West Stake: Brazil São Paulo Interlagos Mission, succeeding President Loren G. Dalton and Sister Annette Dalton. Brother Cordner is a former stake presidency counselor, bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor, Young Men adviser and missionary in the Brazil São Paulo North Mission. Owner, Design-Build Contractors, Inc. Born in Provo, Utah, to DaWayne Cordner and Linda Jacklin Cordner.

Sister Cordner is a former ward Relief Society and Primary presidency counselor, Young Women adviser, Relief Society teacher, ward Young Women assistant camp director and missionary in the Spain Seville Mission. Born in Walla Walla, Washington, to Gary Cluff Jenkins and Mary Ann Nelson Jenkins.

Kevin Verl Doman, 54, and Michele Yvette Augustus Doman, four children, Lindon 17th Ward, Lindon Utah Stake: México Tuxtla Gutiérrez Mission, succeeding President Arley H. George and Sister Kaye George. Brother Doman is a former stake presidency counselor, high councilor, bishop, Provo MTC branch presidency counselor, seminary teacher and missionary in the Spain Barcelona Mission. Business owner. Born in Provo, Utah, to Verl Thomas Doman and Susan Ann Gledhill Doman.

Sister Doman is a former stake Relief Society president and presidency counselor, ward Primary president, Young Women adviser and missionary preparation teacher. Born in Apple Valley, California, to Ernest Van Lee Augustus and Christina Wirtz Fillmore.

John Raymond Higgins, 56, and Naomi Grace Heperi Higgins, six children, Rotokauri Ward, Hamilton New Zealand Rotokauri Stake: Fiji Suva Mission, succeeding President LaMar L. Layton and Sister Lynnette S. Layton. Brother Higgins serves in a mission presidency and is a former stake president, stake presidency counselor, bishop, high councilor, ward Young Men president and missionary in the Philippines Manila Mission. Owner, Triple H Motors. Born in Elsdon, New Zealand, to Raymond Donald Higgins and Vilma Rachel Rubinstein Higgins.

Sister Higgins is a former ward Relief Society and Primary presidency counselor, and Young Women adviser. Born in Kaikohe, New Zealand, to Tapua Peter Heperi and Grace Elizabeth Curry Heperi.

Lindsay Krage Mann, 61, and Lesa Ann Smith Mann, five children, Visalia 6th Ward, Visalia California Stake: México México City Southeast Mission, succeeding President E. Keith Stutznegger and Sister Susan Stutznegger. Brother Mann serves in a mission presidency and is a former stake presidency counselor, bishop, stake Young Men president, ward mission leader, seminary teacher and missionary in the Argentina Buenos Aires South Mission. Chief executive officer, Kaweah Delta Healthcare District. Born in Tucson, Arizona, to Dean Edson Mann and Helen Joyce Krage Mann.

Sister Mann serves as an institute instructor and ward Primary presidency counselor and is a former stake Young Women president, ward Relief Society president and seminary teacher. Born in Rupert, Idaho, to Vance Thomas Smith and Barbara Ella Loughmiller Smith.

Jordan Paschal Peterson, 55, and Adrienne Jo Davies Peterson, six children, Souderton Ward, Philadelphia Pennsylvania Stake: Texas Houston Mission, succeeding President Mark A. Mortensen and Sister Kristina Mortensen. Brother Peterson serves as a stake president and is a former bishop, stake executive secretary, stake Young Men president and missionary in the Ecuador Quito Mission. Business lending product manager, PNC Bank. Born in Provo, Utah, to Gordon Allen Peterson and Julie Rae Paschal Peterson.

Sister Peterson serves as a Primary activity days leader and is a former ward Relief Society and Primary president, ward Young Women presidency counselor, seminary teacher and missionary in the Iowa Des Moines Mission. Born in Seattle, Washington, to Cynric Caradoc Davies and Marilyn Rose Baker Amdal.

Edson Donizete Gonçalves Ribeiro, 47, and Rosália Delfino Gonçalves Ribeiro, four children, Sete Lagoas 1st Ward, Sete Lagoas Brazil Stake: Brazil São Paulo North Mission, succeeding President Timothy L. Farnes and Sister Linsey Farnes. Brother Ribeiro serves as an assistant area auditor and is a former Area Seventy, stake president, stake presidency counselor, mission presidency counselor, district president and missionary in the Brazil Fortaleza Mission. Coordinator, Seminaries and Institutes. Born in Pompeu, Brazil, to Wenceslau Gonçalves Ribeiro and Maria Lourenço de Jesus.

Sister Ribeiro serves as a Relief Society teacher and is a former stake Young Women president, stake Primary presidency counselor and ward Relief Society and Primary presidency counselor. Born in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, to Lúcio Flávio Delfino and Irene Pereira Delfino.