Utah State track and field makes final preparations for the Mountain West Indoor Championships at the New Mexico-hosted Don Kirby Elite Invitational, held Friday and Saturday, Feb. 10-11. The Aggies will also send the men’s 4x400-meter relay team to compete at the Arkansas-hosted Tyson Invitational on Saturday, Feb. 11, while the rest of the Aggies will also compete on Saturday at the Boise State Challenge in Nampa, Idaho.

Action at the Don Kirby Elite begins Friday at 4 p.m., with the first day of competition coming to a close at 9 p.m. Saturday’s competition starts at 9:30 a.m., while the meet will conclude at 3 p.m.

In the only event with Utah State athletes competing, the Aggies will run in the 4x400m relay on Saturday at 3:40 p.m. MT, which is also the final event of the Tyson Invitational.

The Boise State Challenge kicks off on Saturday at 9 a.m., while the meet will close at 3:30 p.m.

“What we look for this weekend is to fine tune everything for the conference meet,” veteran USU head coach Gregg Gensel said. “We won’t be able to do any more conditioning before the conference championships, but we have the opportunity to get our student-athletes a good seed time for the conference meet.”

In last week’s action, sophomore Brenn Flint continued to shine, winning the women’s shot put for the fourth-straight week with a personal-best toss of 14.92m at the Boise State-hosted Jacksons/New Balance Invitational.

On the men’s side, sophomore Leaugen Fray-Benoit won and recorded personal bests in both the high jump and long jump with marks of 2.11m and 7.41m, respectively.

Doug Hoffman is the associate athletic director for Utah State University Athletic Media Relations.