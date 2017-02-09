MANILA, PHILIPPINES

Members of the Church’s Young Women and Primary general presidencies were in the Philippines recently meeting with Latter-day Saints, government leaders and members of the interfaith community.

Sister Bonnie L. Oscarson, Young Women general president, and Sister Jean B. Bingham, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, met with Philippine Sen. Grace Poe about issues dealing with families, women and children.

They also discussed the extensive work LDS Charities does in the Philippines to help those in need.

LDS Charities serves all races, nationalities and religions, seeks to relieve suffering, provide emergency assistance in disasters and help others as God would have them do. LDS Charities works with organizations of all sizes, from global non-governmental organizations and government ministries to local nonprofits.