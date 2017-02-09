CHICAGO

LDS Business College has been chosen to receive the 2017 Community and Junior College Libraries Section (CJCLS) EBSCO Community College Learning Resources Award by the Association of College and Research Libraries (ACRL), for its “There’s a Monster in the Library” program.

The $750 award and plaque, donated by EBSCO Information Services, will be presented to Sarah Sorenson, Brandon Bowen, and Emily Underwood of the LDS Business College Library, at the 2017 ALA Annual Conference in Chicago. Sister Sorenson is director of learning resources, Brother Bowen is reference and instruction manager and Sister Underwood is reference and instruction librarian.

“There’s a Monster in the Library” is an online tutorial for information literacy instruction stylized as a virtual comic book and utilizing gamification principles and techniques. Three modules, covering search expressions, source evaluation, and the research process contain active learning integrated with instruction. The tutorial is integrated in the Introduction to College Writing Curriculum with other information literacy assignments and assessments.

“Effective collaboration between libraries and other academic departments can be challenging to achieve, but the librarians at LDS Business College Library have created a healthy, long-term information literacy instruction program with the English 101 instructors,” said award co-chairs Sandy McCarthy of Washtenaw Community College and Abbie Basile of Tidewater Community College. “The creative, multi-modal approach used, including the gamification of online tutorials and active learning activities in face-to-face sessions, demonstrated the librarians’ commitment to implementing best practices in instruction. In addition, the librarians’ attention to conducting regular assessment and adjusting the instruction accordingly ensures that the program is not only new and interesting, but also successful.”