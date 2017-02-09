New stakes

A new stake has been created from the Des Moines Iowa and Ames Iowa stakes. The Des Moines Iowa Mount Pisgah Stake, which consists of the Centerville, Indianola, Lenox and Perry branches and the Easter Lake, Osceola, Raccoon River, Walnut Hills and Waukee wards, was created by Elder Weatherford T. Clayton, a General Authority Seventy, and Elder Rulon F. Stacey, an Area Seventy.

DES MOINES IOWA MOUNT PISGAH STAKE: (Nov. 20, 2016) President — Gary Lee Pence, 61, retired, Wells Fargo; wife, Debra Kay Van Valkenburg Pence. Counselors — David Michael Arzani, 64, national sales coordinator, Ramco Innovations; wife, Kathleen Jo Fenimore. Kevin Theron Kohler, 46, special agent, FBI; wife, Charisse Rose Kohler.

Reorganized stakes

DES MOINES IOWA STAKE: (Nov. 20, 2016) President — Brett Ethan Call, 44, project manager, US Army Corps of Enigeers; succeding Gary L. Pence; wife, Sherry Ann Stevens Call. Counselors — Jay C. Helton, 49, partner, Whitfield and Eddy; wife, Kimberly Ann Bachelder Helton. Paul Alexander Gilmour, 45, senior manager of sales operation, Hewlett Packard; wife, Holly Smoot Gilmour.

HARARE ZIMBABWE STAKE: (Dec. 4, 2016) President — Sawman Machakaire, 33, country manager, Forever Living; succeeding Albert Mutariswa; wife, Ogwang Mary Machakaire. Counselors — Robert Que Spencer, 56, MD, Victuals Investment; wife, Sharon Catherine Nield Spencer. Onward Chivunga, 38, dispatch manager, Forever Living; wife, Maureen Chivunga.

MANDAUE PHILIPPINES STAKE: (Nov. 13, 2016) President — Roy Asok Baculio, 38, seminary and institute coordinator, LDS Church; succeeding Romeo G. Duero; wife, Lednila Romero Cortes Baculio. Counselors — Michael Castro Daclan, 43, senior analyst, Trax Technologies; wife, Marwinids Timoa Aveninero Daclan. David Ray Sacro Villanueva, 38, area manager, Family Search; wife, Charmaine Agustin Aguilar.

MEXICO CITY XALOSTOC STAKE: (Nov. 6, 2016) President — Ricardo Garcia Fragoso, 53, general director, Troqueles THR; succeeding Arturo Toribio Ordoñez; wife, Laura Ramos Barrera. Counselors — Victor Samuel Gallegos Velazquez, 35, support services manager, LDS Church; wife, Cristal Paloma Lopez Landeros. Josue Israel Quintero Soriano, 39, physical therapist, wife, Luz Maria Baeza Gonzalez.

NATAL BRAZIL PAJAÇARA STAKE: (Nov. 13, 2016) President — Jucelio da Silva Santos, 32, work safety technician, VIPETRO; succeding Edelson Silvestre de Lima; wife, Elizanila da Silva Xavier Santos. Counselors — Flávio Alves Guilherme, 45, production supervisor, Vicunha Textile S/A; wife, Cirle Maria da Silva. Gildásio da Costa Teixeira, 32, computer technician, InfoSoft; wife, Roberta Kelly de Oliveira Barbosa Teixeira.

ORIZABA MEXICO STAKE: (Nov. 27, 2016) President — Sergio Andres Cancino Reyes, 46, teacher, Orizaba Technological Institute; succeeding Omar Canaan Ramirez; wife, Beatriz Ramos Guarneros. Counselors — Efren Cocotle Xicalhua, 40, maintenance and numeric control chief, FRYMSA; wife, Clara Ivette Alvarez Peña. Oscar Alejandro Cisneros Miranda, 40, university instructor, Gulf of Mexico University; wife, Wendy Cancino Reyes.