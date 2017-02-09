Louise Matheson Young, 99, who served as a member of the Adult Correlation Committee of the Church for five years, died on Jan. 22, 2017, in Salt Lake City.

W. Dean Belnap, 90, who presided over the England East Mission from 1969-1972, died on Jan. 27, 2017, in Kaysville, Utah.

