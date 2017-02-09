Max Edward Larson and Wilma J. Hanson were married 70 years ago, on Feb. 10, 1947, and were later sealed in the Idaho Falls Idaho Temple. They are members of the Indian Lakes Ward, West Boise Idaho Stake. They are the parents of four children and have 25 grandchildren and 61 great-grandchildren.

William and Deone Hall Auger were married 74 years ago, on Feb. 13, 1943, in Paris, Idaho. They were later sealed in the Logan Utah Temple. They are members of the Preston 6th Ward, Preston Idaho South Stake. They are the parents of five children and have 19 grandchildren, eight step-grandchildren, 62 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great-grandchildren.

Howard and Betty Lou Johnson Norton were married 70 years ago, on Feb. 14, 1947, in the Salt Lake Temple. They are members of the South Jordan 3rd Ward, South Jordan Utah Stake. They are the parents of nine children and have 83 grandchildren, 101 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.