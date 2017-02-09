Among the things to do this week are events to celebrate Valentine's Day, "The Sleeping Beauty," RootsTech Family Discovery Day, The Nile Project, Eccles Organ Festival and "Peter and the Starcatcher."

Date Your Mate

Feb. 10, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Viridian Event Center, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan, $12 for single ticket, $20 for couple ticket (385-468-4820 or extension.usu.edu/saltlake)

Family Valentine's Dance

Feb. 10, 6:30-8 p.m., Springville Library, 45 S. Main, Springville, free (www.springville.org/library)

"Friendship and Love" Celebration

Feb. 10-11, 7 p.m., Taylorsville Senior Center, 4743 S. Plymouth View Drive, Taylorsville, free (taylorsvilleut.gov)

Valentine's Dinner and Concert with Brenn Hill

Feb. 10-11, 7 p.m., American West Heritage Center, 4025 S. Highway 89-91, Wellsville, $75 for dinner package, $35 for couple concert ticket, $18 for single concert ticket (435-245-6050 or awhc.org)

"The Sleeping Beauty" Ballet West

Feb. 10-26, dates and times vary, Capitol Theatre, 50 W. 200 South, $19-$97 (801-869-6920 or balletwest.org)

RootsTech Family Discovery Day

Feb. 11, 10 a.m., Salt Palace Convention Center, 100 S. West Temple, free, registration required (rootstech.org)

23rd Army Band and Valentine's Swing Dance

Feb. 11, 7 p.m., Viridian Event Center, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan, free (801-718-3862 or excellenceconcerts.org)

The Nile Project

Feb. 11, 7:30 p.m., Kingsbury Hall, U., $20 for general, $5 for U. students with ID, $10 for other students, discounts available at box office, children under age 8 not admitted (801-581-7100 or utahpresents.org)

Eccles Organ Festival with Christopher Young

Feb. 12, 8 p.m., Cathedral of the Madeleine, 331 E. South Temple, free (801-364-6504 or utcotm.org)

"Peter and the Starcatcher"

Feb. 16-April 8, dates and times vary, Hale Center Theater Orem, 225 W. 400 North, $18-$24 for adults, $20-$14 for ages 4-11 (801-226-8600 or haletheater.org)