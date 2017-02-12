Andrew Smith, a photographer and artist from Lehi, has documented how Utah Lake has changed over the course February so far, sharing a video of the lake’s ice piling up.

Smith’s previously posted videos include robots particpating in various projects, as well as another video of Utah Lake’s ice stacking up in February 2016.

In a description of that video, Smith wrote, “Ice Sheets pushed by the wind on Utah Lake colliding with the shore also known as an ‘ice heave.’”

While Utah has experienced sudden springtime temperatures this week, they won’t be around for long. KSL meteorologists expect temperatures to drop to the 30s and 40s this weekend, with some rain and wet weather in the forecast.