Stephen Foote had been working at McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden for only a few days when a group of nurses he’d made friends with approached him, claiming they knew the perfect girl for him. They wanted him to ask her out on a date as soon as possible, but the only problem was she wasn’t currently living in the country.

It was 1988, and Foote was as student Ricks College (now Brigham Young University-Idaho). Home in Layton for the summer, Foote was using his time to earn some much-needed funds. Fortunately, one of his neighbors suggested he look for summer work at McKay-Dee Hospital. So Foote spent the summer working there as an orderly on the fourth floor. He quickly became friends with the nurses and while he thought they were nice to try setting him up with this unknown girl, he didn’t give it much more thought.

But those nurses kept claiming that Rita Spaulding, a fellow nurse of theirs at McKay-Dee, was the kind of woman he needed to marry. But, unfortunately, Spaulding was studying abroad for a semester in Jerusalem and wasn’t scheduled to return until August, after Foote would be back at college in Idaho.

Eventually, the summer ended and so did his job. Foote returned to Ricks to finish the last semester needed for his associate’s degree. He kept up his normal social life, but his conversations with the nurses never fully left his mind. For months, he lived with the feeling that someone special was waiting for him back in Utah.

Spaulding returned to her nursing job at McKay-Dee after her semester in Jerusalem. The South Weber, Davis County, native had received an associate’s degree in nursing from Weber State College (now Weber State University) and was trying to decide where to earn her bachelor’s degree. She could go close by to the University of Utah or to Brigham Young University in Provo.

Back at work, her friends, the same ones who had befriended Foote, lost no time telling her about Foote.

None of them had ever tried to set her up before and now an entire group was proclaiming that Foote was her dream guy. After listening to what they had to say about this mystery man, and even though he was living a state away and she’d never laid eyes on him, Spaulding felt that she would marry him one day. She knew it didn’t make sense but, like Foote, she couldn’t shake what her friends had said.

Months went by until in December 1988, after he had graduated with his associate’s degree, Foote returned again to his home in Utah. His plan was to continue his education at Weber State before then going on to medical school. He got his orderly job back at McKay-Dee, and he went to work realizing he would finally meet the girl his co-workers had proclaimed should be the future Mrs. Foote.

After being back on the job a mere two days, Foote asked Spaulding out on a date. Well, kind of.

He approached her and told her he had planned on asking her out to see the lights on Temple Square in Salt Lake City that night, but because of the poor weather, they probably shouldn’t attempt it. He didn’t back up his date offer with an alternative activity.

Also wanting to spend time with him, Spaulding suggested they watch a movie at her house instead. The two hit it off right away on that first date and continued spending time with each other.

As the relationship progressed, and knowing Foote was attending school in Ogden, Spaulding made the decision to go to the University of Utah. After a year of dating, he proposed in December 1989. Three months after they became engaged, the two were married March 17, 1990, in the Jordan River Utah Temple.

His education took them to Missouri to finish his medical degree, and then to Arizona for his residency, before finally settling their family, which now includes four children, in Kaysville.

Elizabeth Reid has bachelor's degrees in economics and history. A wife and mother, she loves learning people's love stories and blogs about her own at agoodreid.blogspot.com.