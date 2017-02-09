WEST VALLEY CITY — A body was discovered in the Jordan River on Thursday.

A surveyor doing work near 1200 West and 3300 South discovered the body about 10 a.m., said West Valley City spokesman Sam Johnson. The body is believed to be of a male, but because of decomposition from being in the water so long that was not confirmed Thursday.

The body was taken to the Utah State Medical Examiner's Office, where investigators hoped to identify the body and determine a cause of death.

More information will be posted as it becomes available.