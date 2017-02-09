SALT LAKE CITY — Rep. Chris Stewart told lawmakers Thursday that President Donald Trump may be contributing to the country's "agitation," but the election is over and it's time for people to be gracious and listen to one another.

"(Trump) speaks more directly to the people and he speaks more vocally," Stewart said during his annual address to the Utah Senate. "And he sometimes says things that are not a positive reflection on the office which he holds."

But the Republican from Utah's 2nd District reminded Democrats who feel like Trump's election is the "end of the world" that many in the GOP shared the same concerns when President Barack Obama was re-elected.

"We thought that was the end of it, right? That this country was simply going to disappear before our eyes. And yet we worked through it. Political cycles will come and go," Stewart said. "We're a stronger country than that."

Sen. Jim Dabakis, D-Salt Lake City, asked the congressman that if Trump were to go "too far," would he "draw a line in the sand" and "go after the president and bring him back to reality if that's necessary," setting aside partisanship.

"Of course I would do that. I think anyone would do that and everyone would do that," said Stewart, who as a supporter of Florida Sen. Marco Rubio for president a year ago called Trump "our Mussolini."

He told the Senate that if Trump "says or does things that I believe are beyond his constitutional authority, I will challenge him."

Stewart said the country is "certainly more important than party. It's certainly more important than partisanship."

Utahns can look forward, he said, to an "explosion of economic activities" as government regulations are removed, as well as to the repeal and replacement of the Affordable Care Act with a health care plan that covers more people.

Washington is also working to protect America’s interests around the world," the congressman said, warning that the "last eight years left the world a much darker and much more dangerous place."

Stewart offered similar comments in the House.

When House Minority Caucus Manager Sandra Hollins, D-Salt Lake City, raised concerns about "people in this community who are scared to come out of their homes" because of the divisions in the country, Stewart called for an open dialog and respect.

House Minority Leader Brian King, D-Salt Lake City, asked about the effect of Trump’s policies and statements on immigration, and the impact those stances may have on radicalizing people against the United States.

Stewart, a member of the House Intelligence Committee, said there could be a possible but minimal impact, adding that in the majority of instances, people are radicalized regardless of U.S. immigration policy.

Stewart reaffirmed his support of the president's travel ban, now the subject of a legal challenge, that bars citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S. for 90 days, all refugees for 120 days, and indefinitely halts refugees from Syria.

“We need to be able to say, ‘For a time, from this location, we need to be careful,’” he said.