Tooele (9-13, 4-4 Region 10) overcame a slow start to down Union 50-39 (5-14, 2-5 Region 10) behind a 25-point fourth-quarter performance, led by senior Mckay Pollmann and junior Mitchell Bunn, to secure a home playoff game for the first round of the 3A state tournament.

It has been a little over a decade since the Buffaloes have played a home playoff at Tooele High School. Tooele will get its first chance to host a playoff game since the 2006 season, in which the Buffaloes had a 21-4 record with an eventual loss in the state championship to former 4A powerhouse Judge.

“It’s been a long time since our team has had this kind of success, and we’re really thankful for the opportunity to be able to take the court at home behind our fans,” said Pollmann, a senior captain.

At the beginning of region play, Tooele looked like a team on the bubble of even making the playoffs as it started with a record of 0-3 with losses to Park City, Stansbury and eventual region champion Grantsville. Since then, the Buffaloes have reeled off a record of 4-1 while holding teams to 40 points or less in 4 of 5 games.

“Everything started clicking for us in that Union game when we really started to ramp up on the defensive end,” said Pollmann. “The momentum from that game has really started adding up, and we’re really confident in the defense that our coaches are teaching us.”

The 4-1 surge by the Buffaloes was not met without any obstacles however, as three of the Buffaloes came into the Union game injured and unable to play, while a fourth was hurt during the game.

Junior Dawson Banks of the Buffaloes scored the first points of the game but was injured on the play. He came back into the game in the fourth quarter where his teammates found motivation as Banks returned with stitches in his chin. “Having Dawson come back in such a close game really just gave us that extra boost we needed to really dig down deep and find a way to win,” Pollmann said.

The team responded to Banks checking into the game by reeling off a quick 7-0 run that put the Buffaloes ahead, where they stayed the rest of the night. Union stayed in the game all the way up to the 3:58 mark when Kyler Hymas, Tooele’s leading scorer on the year at 11 ppg, hit a 3-pointer for his first points on the night. That came along with the aid of clutch free-throw shooting as the Buffaloes sank eight of their final 11 free-throw attempts to secure the win. The Buffaloes were also assisted when Banks' second free-throw attempt got jammed in between the rim and the backboard, causing a jump ball that turned out in the Buffaloes' favor. This led to a Bunn layup that put away the game for good.

Tooele was led by Bunn and Pollmann, who had 11 and 10 points respectively. Union was led by senior Brevan Nielson, who had 13 points on the night but was held to just two in the second half of play.

With the loss, the Cougars will be fighting for the third seed in the region with a matchup against Stansbury on Friday night while Tooele will await the results of the crowded Region 12 to determine its opponent.

