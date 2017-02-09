DELTA — Bird-watchers will get a chance to see as many as 20,000 geese — mostly snow geese — during the annual Delta Snow Goose Festival on Friday, Feb. 24 and Saturday, Feb. 25.

The annual festival will be held near Gunnison Bend Reservoir, just west of Delta. Admission is free.

Phil Tuttle, regional conservation outreach manager for the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, said in a statement that division biologists will set up spotting scopes so participants can get a close look at the geese. “We’ll also be available to answer any questions you have,” Tuttle said.

If bird-watchers arrive in Delta early in the morning, they can watch the geese feeding in fields that surround the reservoir. Except for the black tips on their wings, snow geese are pure white.

Between 9 and 10:30 a.m., the geese usually take off and fly back to the reservoir. “That’s an exciting time to be at the festival,” Tuttle said.

After landing on the reservoir, the geese usually spend the next few hours there. Then, sometime between 4 and 6 p.m., they take off again and fly back to the fields.