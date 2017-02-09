Here are five movies from various platforms that families may want to consider, as recommended by the Deseret News features department and Ok.com. Because not all are appropriate for younger children, age recommendations are included.

The Caped Crusader is back, this time in Lego form. Join Bruce Wayne (aka Batman), his adopted son Dick Grayson (aka Robin) and butler Alfred as they fight crime in Gotham City. Celebrate the return of the The Dark Knight, starring in his own animated film, "The Lego Batman Movie." Here are five superhero films for families to consider.

In Theaters: "The Lego Batman Movie"

Batman (Will Arnett) must learn to work with others in order to save Gotham City from criminals in "The Lego Batman Movie." He is joined by his adopted son Dick Grayson/Robin (Michael Cera), Alfred (Ralph Fiennes) and Batgirl/Barbara Gordon (Rosario Dawson) in his fight to stop the Joker's (Zach Galifianakis) hostile take over. Common Sense Media calls the movie colorful, clever, "creative and funny, with nonstop action," but "a little darker/edgier" than 2014's "The Lego Movie." The website notes that writing of "The Lego Batman Movie" is "snappy, and the voice cast is spot on," with distinct, memorable characters who change and grow over the course of their adventures." Ok.com recommends the film for viewers ages 7 and older.

Netflix: "Sky High"

The son of superhero parents tries to find a balance between being a normal teenager and trying to discover his own strengths while attending a school in the sky. Parent Previews notes the film "rises far above the rest of this genre" and holds "great discussion starters and lessons for young audiences," with humor that works for children and grownups. The website also said the film "demonstrates how you don't need superpowers to make a significant difference." Ok.com recommends the film for viewers ages 8 and older.

iTunes: "Captain America: The First Avenger"

Set during World War II, a serum transforms a rejected soldier into the ultimate military man. Common Sense Media states that while "Captain America" has action violence that would be expected from superhero films, the film also portrays a main character who is "wholesome, compassionate and brave." The website also notes that the movie has a strong sense of patriotism. Ok.com recommends the film for ages 11 and older.

Amazon Video: "Megamind"

A super villain finally defeats his nemesis but, with no hero to fight, he creates a new opponent. Parent Previews refers to “Megamind” as a “twist to the superhero genre” that teaches that “although a tiger can’t change its stripes, even bad people can do some surprisingly good things when given the opportunity.” The film is rated PG for action and some language. Ok.com recommends the film for viewers ages 7 and older.

Amazon Video: "Bolt"

The canine star of a sci-fi television series believes his owner has been kidnapped and sets out to find her, but his superhero powers don't work in the real world. The Dove Foundation awarded “Bolt” its “Family-Approved” seal, stating that the film is likely to appeal to children and adults: “Follow Bolt on his journey and you will laugh all the way to the credits.” The website warns that the film contains a few intense scenes. Ok.com recommends the film for viewers ages 6 and older.