BYUtv received two awards at the Cynopsis Media TV Awards ceremony that was held in New York City on Feb. 7, according to information from BYUtv and cynopsis.com.
The sketch-comedy show “Studio C,” which has reached more than 1 million subscribers on YouTube, won in the best series writing for comedy category.
“Relative Race," which is one of the first family history-based competitive reality shows, tied with NBC Sports Group for the best new reality competition series category.
The ceremony was held in honor of Cynopsis Media’s 20th anniversary, according to information from BYUtv. Other nominees included the Food Network, National Geographic Channel, HGTV, VH1, the Travel Channel, Discovery Channel, FOX, the CW, MTV, the Cooking Channel and Comedy Central.