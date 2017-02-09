SALT LAKE CITY — A key prosecution witness in the John Swallow trial didn’t name Utah House Speaker Greg Hughes on Thursday as the “mystery” man at a secret Southern California meeting as he had testified in a hearing last month.

Marc Sessions Jenson also didn’t mention then-U.S Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nev., as attending the June 2009 meeting with former Attorney General Mark Shurtleff, Utah Transit Authority officials and developers in his Corona Del Mar office.

Jenson, however, did testify that Tim Lawson told him another man whom he didn’t recognize was then-UTA attorney Bruce Jones.

Assistant Salt Lake County district attorney Chou Chou Collins didn’t ask Jenson to identify the man who said brushed by him without introduction.

“Don’t worry about it. He’s with me,” Jenson said Shurtleff told him.

Defense attorney Scott Williams will have an opportunity to attack Jenson’s credibility under cross-examination later Thursday.

In January, Jenson testified that Hughes, R-Draper, and Reid attended a secret meeting with UTA officials and developers working on a transit station project hearing. He said he didn’t know it was Hughes until he saw an Instagram photo of him in 2016.

Hughes, who was not speaker at the time but was a legislator and UTA board chairman, vehemently denied being at Pelican Hill and provided proof of activities in Utah during that week in June.

Jenson testified Thursday that Shurtleff, Swallow and Lawson showed up at Pelican Hill with guests that he didn’t know. He said Shurtleff and Lawson warned him not to interact with them and not to go to his Corona Del Mar office but to stay in his villa.