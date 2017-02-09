So far, when it comes to President Donald Trump's policies, there's not much distance between he and Utah Sens. Mike Lee and Orrin Hatch — or the rest of Utah's congressional delegation.

FiveThirtyEight recently put together an updating tally of how many times members of congress vote with or against Trump.

So far, Lee and Hatch have a perfect 100 percent score.

This goes against what FiveThirtyEight predicts, which is that the two Utah senators will support 91 percent of his policies.

Meanwhile, in the House, all four Utah representatives also haven’t strayed from Trump. Reps. Mia Love, Jason Chaffetz, Rob Bishop and Chris Stewart all have 100 percent scores, so far.

All Utah Representatives have varying levels of predicted scores, though. Bishop and Chaffetz are predicted to agree with Trump most, drawing 99.6 and 99.2 percent scores, respectively.

FiveThirtyEight predicts Stewart will have a 94.5 percent score.

Love, though, may dissent most with a 83.5 percent predicted score.

Find out more over at FiveThirtyEight.