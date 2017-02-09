BYU has added San Diego State to the 2019 and 2020 football schedules for a home-and-home, the school announced today.

The Cougars will play at San Diego on Nov. 30, 2019 and in Provo on Nov. 14, 2020.

BYU also added McNeese State to the 2018 season. The Football Championship Subdivision team will play the Cougars for the first time on either Sept. 22 or Oct. 13.

“We’re pleased to announce a new series with San Diego State as well as a first-time matchup with McNeese State,” BYU director of athletics Tom Holmoe said in a news release. “We’re excited to renew our strong history with San Diego State in a series that has included many incredible games over the years. We also look forward to hosting McNeese State in Provo.”