SUNSET — A man has pleaded guilty to homicide by assault for stabbing a man to death in an argument when the two crossed paths at the home of women they both have children with.

Michael Scott Ennis, 35, pleaded guilty Feb. 2 to the a third-degree felony charge in the death of Tyler Eastabrook, 31. Ennis was originally charged with murder, a first-degree felony, and was to face a jury trial beginning this week.

In plea documents, Ennis said he had gone to the home where the mother of his children lived, 2300 N. 250 West, on Sept 15, 2015. Eastabrook, who also had children with the woman, followed Ennis inside.

Eastabrook and another man then followed Ennis as he left the apartment, according to the plea, so Ennis grabbed a knife from a box near the door.

"(Eastabrook) initiated some kind of physical contact with (Ennis)," the plea states. "(Ennis) spun around and stabbed (Eastabrook) in the chest, one time, resulting in the death of the victim."

Ennis allegedly fled the fourplex before police arrived but was arrested without incident after officers made contact with him.

Leslie Liptrap, who has a child with Ennis and another with Eastabrook, said at the time that tension surfaced when Ennis came to the home and resisted leaving. When he did leave, Eastabrook followed him out, she said.

Liptrap said she and Ennis had separated about a year earlier, and Eastabrook moved in with her to be with his daughter a short time before he was killed.

No children were home when the stabbing occurred, police said.

The homicide was the first the city of Sunset had seen in years, according to police.

Sentencing is scheduled for March 17. Prosecutors are recommending Ennis receive credit for time served since his September 2015 arrest as part of the plea agreement.