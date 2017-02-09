Here’s the news of the morning for Feb. 9.

Floods rock northeast Nevada

Northeast Nevada facec flood damage after a dam in Elko County broke Wednesday afternoon. State officials have asked Nevadans to avoid rural highways because of the floods. Union Pacific trains have also stopped heading in that direction.

On Wednesday, the National Weather Service reported that the 21 Mile Dam created life-threatening scenarios for those nearby.

"Water in the reservoir continues to rapidly empty and is heading downstream. Ongoing flash flooding will continue and could potentially get worse," the National Weather Service explained.

As the water flows into the Dake Reservoir, there is a risk the dam there could overflow leading to more flooding, according to the warning.

Union Pacific rail traffic in the area has also come to a halt, Justin Jacobs, a Union Pacific spokesman for the area, confirmed.

Trains headed toward the flood-affected area have been stopped and face indeterminate delays, Jacobs said, while Union Pacific is assessing options to re-route trains that are further out.

Read more over at the Deseret News.

KSL's Caitlin Burchill visited the scene this morning. See footage below.

Severe flooding in Northeast Nevada Posted by Caitlin Burchill on Thursday, February 9, 2017

Chaffetz meets with Muslims, declares support for immigration ban

Utah Rep. Jason Chaffetz met with a slew of Utahns on Wednesday night, including state Muslim leaders and activists.

During the meeting, Chaffetz vowed support for President Donald Trump’s immigration ban, which temporarily halts refugees and those from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States.

"I do believe that we have the necessity as a nation to protect our borders," he told reporters at the meeting. "I do think it is proper to make sure that new people coming into this country are properly vetted, but it should not be acceptable to ever target somebody based on their religion. So we've got to find that right balance."

Still, Chaffetz said he wants to be a voice for religious people, criticizing Trump’s attitude toward believers during his meeting.

"I also will be a vocal voice, when people try to pop up with religious negativity, and say I think that's wrong," Chaffetz said.

Read more about the meeting at the Deseret News.

Senate confirms Sessions as attorney general. Here’s what happens next.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Senate confirmed Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions as attorney general with a 52-47 vote, according to BBC.

Sessions’ confirmation comes with controversy, BBC reported. Just one day ago, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren was silenced for recounting some of Sessions’ history and his alleged racism, BBC explained.

Regardless of controversy, Sessions will now face the tall task of defending the aforementioned immigration ban, which Sessions seems to back, according to The Hill.

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/829496507841789952

But Sessions will likely impact immigration, voting rights and law enforcement efforts across the country, according to USA Today. He will also play a role in determining LGBT rights moving forward, as well as marijuana legalization efforts.

“Sen. Jeff Sessions’ critics have attacked him as a racist," USA Today reported. "His supporters reject that characterization saying he will enforce the laws without prejudice. But that debate is merely prologue now that the Alabama senator has been confirmed as America’s 84th attorney general. From here he will be judged by his actions as the country’s top law enforcement official.”

Read more about his potential impact at USA Today.

Largest refugee camp stays open

The world’s largest refugee camp won’t shut down despite a governmental bid to do just that.

According to BBC, the High Court of Kenya blocked a bid from the government to close the Dadaab camp, which would have relocated more than 260,000 Somalian refugees.

The court ruled that closing the camp would have been a form of persecution, BBC reported.

"The government's decision specifically targeting Somali refugees is act of group persecution, illegal discriminatory and therefore unconstitutional," Judge John Mativo said, according to BBC.

The government contested that shutting down the camp was an act of national security, according to BBC. The government added that terrorists plan their attacks within the camp.

But for now, the camp, which opened in 1991, will remain open.

"Today is a historic day for more than a quarter of a million refugees who were at risk of being forcefully returned to Somalia, where they would have been at serious risk of human rights abuses," Muthoni Wanyeki, the head of civil rights group Amnesty International, who worked to keep the camp open, said in a statement.

Man swims near lava with a selfie stick

Remember that game you used to play as a kid where you couldn’t touch the floor because it was lava?

One man took that game to the next level, literally swimming in Hawaii just yards away from lava, according to Hawaii News Now.

Thankfully, the man took a selfie stick with him to show off his daring attitude. Watch the video by photographer Kawika Singson below, or head here if you’re using the Deseret News app.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AnVl1vf-nrE