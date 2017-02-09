PROVO — It is still unknown whether a Provo man accused of killing his father and hiding the body in a freezer is competent to face the charges against him.

Omar Carmona, 27, appeared for a competency review Thursday as a judge questioned why competency reports have not been completed.

Defense attorney Dustin Parmley said there has been "minimal progress toward restoration" for Carmona, who stood silently by his attorney during the brief court appearance, his hair and beard grown long since his arrest last June.

Questioning why restoration efforts are being discussed before a competency determination has been made, 4th District Judge Christine Johnson said she has concerns about how the case is proceeding.

"We still don't have a report saying he's restorable at all," Johnson noted.

The judge said she would discuss her concerns at a later hearing.

Although four months have passed since Carmona was referred to the Utah State Hospital, Parmley said he still remains on a waiting list to be transferred there. In the meantime he remains in custody in the Utah County Jail.

Carmona is charged with murder, a first-degree felony, and abuse or desecration of a dead human body, a third-degree felony, after police say he choked Marco Carmona, 57, to death June 8 in their Provo mobile home, 1943 W. 450 North No. 86, during an argument.

Marco Carmona's body was found the next day inside a deep freezer in his home after his wife reported he was missing. Omar Carmona told officers who were searching for his father that "he had 'choked out' his father for approximately 20 minutes and then placed his body inside a chest freezer," charging documents state.

An autopsy revealed Marco Carmona's neck and back were broken after his death, the charges state.

Police found signs of a struggle between the two men, including scratch marks on the son's back and chest. Omar Carmona allegedly cleaned up evidence of the struggle, turned off and hid his father's cellphone, then took money from his father's wallet and truck.

Charging documents indicate mental health concerns likely contributed to the killing.

"Circumstances surrounding the event suggest that the defendant was possibly operating under delusions brought about, in whole or part, by a mental illness," the charges state. "However, (the) defendant's statements indicate that he knew the nature and likely results of his conduct and that the intended actions (would) result in the death of his father."

Carmona had faced prior charges of aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault after police say he attacked his father with a razor blade in 2014. The case was adjudicated in mental heath court. Prosecutors said Marco Carmona asked them to pursue mental health treatment for his son as part of the 2014 case.

A competency hearing for Carmona is scheduled for March 23.