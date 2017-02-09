SALT LAKE CITY — A woman was killed in an auto-pedestrian crash early Thursday.

The woman was crossing 600 North at 800 West about 6:45 a.m. and was almost to the other side when she was hit by an eastbound vehicle, according to Salt Lake police.

Officers had not identified the woman, believed to be in her 30s, as of midday. Police say she had a purse with her, but the ID in her purse was not hers.

No arrests were made or citations issued to the male driver as of Thursday. Neither drugs, alcohol nor speed were believed to be factors. Police say the driver told them he did not see the woman.

The woman was in a crosswalk, but there is not a stop light or flashing crossing signals. Police note that 600 North at that time of day is a high-traffic area. Last June, a group of neighbors pleaded with the Salt Lake City Council to fund improvements to that area, saying that traffic exiting I-15 at 600 North makes it a dangerous area.

In 2012, a 14-year-old boy walking to school was hit and killed while in a crosswalk at 600 North and 900 West. The time of that crash was just after 7 a.m.