The Alaska Aces added a late empty-netter to complete a third-period comeback in a 4-2 win over Utah on Wednesday night at Sullivan Arena.

The loss is Utah’s first since Jan. 20, and snaps a seven-game winning streak.

“I thought they put forth a pretty good effort. They were playing desperate hockey,” said head coach and General Manager Tim Branham. “We’ve been playing some pretty good hockey as of late. We got exposed in a couple of areas and didn’t score enough goals.”

Utah goaltender Ryan Faragher made a career-high 45 saves in the game on 48 shots that he saw.

Alaska scored a first-period power-play goal to take a 1-0 lead 5:27 into the contest in an opening frame that saw a combined 31 shots as the Aces outshot the Grizzlies, 17-14.

Utah tied the contest 2:10 into the first period as Erik Higby scored his ninth of the season in his first game since an injury on Dec. 14. Mathieu Aubin and Erik Bradford picked up assists on the play as Bradford extended his scoring streak to 10-straight games.

The Grizzlies took their first lead of the night with 4:26 left in the second period as Michael Pelech scored his 12th of the season 15 seconds into a power play as he camped out in front of the net with Cam Reid and Taylor Richart drawing assists.

Alaska tied the game with 9:46 left in regulation and took the lead 2:22 later as the Grizzlies missed a scoring chance that came back in an odd-man rush the other way.

“We were a little lose; maybe we were exposed on the big ice a little,” said Branham. “We have to make sure we’re rested up and get back at it going into tomorrow.”

The Grizzlies and Alaska meet again Thursday and Friday at 9:15 p.m.