J.S. Mack of Big 12 Fanatics came up with a plan for college football expansion and realignment that involved both the Utah Utes and BYU Cougars along with just about every major player in the college football landscape.

As part of his plan, Mack added 15 teams to the current 65 schools in Power 5 conferences to make an 80 team group that he calls College Champions League. As part of that plan, he then realigned the schools into eight divisions based on geography.

He had the Utes and the Cougars reuniting in the Northwest Division along with current Pac-12 members Colorado, Oregon, Oregon State, Washington and Washington State. He rounds out the division with three MWC schools including, Boise State, Colorado State and Wyoming.

After breaking down how the system would work with an eight or 16-team playoff, he closes by saying, "In what I realize is a fantasy scenario that won’t happen, it still wouldn’t take much imagination to greatly improve college sports and football in particular using these guidelines."

Nick Rimando predicted to be No. 1 keeper on USMNT

MLS Soccer writer Matthew Doyle predicted The US Men's National Team for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers where he has Real Salt Lake goalkeeper Nick Rimando playing a big role.

Talking about who will be in net against Honduras and Panama, Doyle wrote, "Guzan would have the No. 1 job sewn up if he was playing at all, but he's not. He's played 180 minutes since August, and unless Victor Valdes strains a muscle that number's not likely to budge."

Doyle then turns his attention to Rimando, saying, "So I have Rimando at No. 1, with Hamid (please get and stay healthy, Bill) edging out guys like Luis Robles, David Bingham and Ethan Horvath for the No. 3 job."

Bolles, Williams make SI's latest NFL Mock Draft

Chris Burke of Sports Illustrated released his latest NFL Mock Draft where he had Utah players Garrett Bolles and Marcus Williams landing in the top three rounds.

Burke had Bolles going to the Jacksonville Jaguars with the third pick of the second round (No. 35), saying, "Bolles is 24, so he won’t have the luxury of sitting and developing for long. Good news: He’s ultra-athletic and capable of playing on the left or right.​"

Burke also had Williams going in the second round to the Seattle Seahawks with the No. 57 pick, saying, "Williams has everything an NFL team could want from a free safety, most notably the ability to find the ball and go after it."